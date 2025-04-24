Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 24 – 27

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, April 24

OUT@TUTS for Waitress

Sugar, butter, pride! Celebrate LGBTQ Night after the performance of Waitress, including an exclusive after-party with the cast, drink specials, drag, and—of course—pie! Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Complimentary Screening for On Swift Horses

Regal Edwards Houston Marq’E hosts a free advance screening of LGBTQ-themed movie On Swift Horses starring Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, and Daisy Edgar-Jones. 7600 Katy Fwy. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 25

Fabulous and Fruity Bingo Fundraiser

Frost Town Brewing hosts a night of fun and games during Fruity Fridays. All funds raised from sales of Bingo cards will go to the Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas. Prizes will be awarded to winners. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Neon Boots Tribute to Selena

Neon Boots Latin Night presents a tribute to Tejano superstar Selena, with live music by the D’Luna Band and a Selena lookalike contest. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

Mahogany Project: Blooms & Boards

The Mahogany Project presents Blooms & Boards, an opportunity for those looking to grow their leadership skills in governance, sustainability, and organizational advancement. The Mood Room, 711 Milby St. 11 a.m.

Drag Brunch Extravaganza at Gristworkz

The University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association presents Drag Brunch Extravaganza, a student scholorship fundraiser featuring Sauvignon Blanca, Preston Steamed, and Shookarena. Grisstworkz, 1504 Chapman St. 12 p.m.

HGO Overture for Breaking the Waves

Join Houston Grand Opera at an LGBTQ Overture mixer for the powerful, boundary-pushing opera, Breaking the Waves. Included in your ticket is access to a private lounge including a complimentary bar. Get buy one, get one 50% off Orchestra-level seats with code OVERTURE50. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Montrose Center Empowering Our Future Gala

Join the Montrose Center Under the Big Top for an entertainment-packed circus-themed show benefiting Hatch Youth, Houston’s longest running LGBTQ+ youth group. Circus flair is encouraged. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

Punk Goes Pop at Barcode Houston

Cabinet of Curiosity presents Punk Goes Pop, with Preston Steamed, Rosé Noir, and Ophelia T. Flesh. Barcode Houston, 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 27

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Adriana LaRue hosts a Sunday Service drag brunch at Montrose Country Club. with performances by Cara Cherie Luna of the Lilies, and Catalina Seymour-Alexander. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Parents of Trans Youth Peer Support Group

The Parents of Trans Youth support group offers facilitated peer support to parents and caregivers of transgender and gender-diverse youth and young adults. Groups are free, voluntary, and confidential. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 2 p.m.

Yappy Hour at Pearl Bar

Looking for love that’ll never ghost you? Pearl Bar welcomes BARC for an opportunity to chat with foster parents, learn each pup’s personality, and maybe even find your forever match. It’s also Crawfish Sunday and the Pride Market, so come for the pups, stay for the vibes! 3 p.m.

Superstar Sunday at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston presents Superstar Sunday, hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Bosco and Denali. 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

ONGOING

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through May 26.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Read more about the festival and meet a few of the performers here. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Allies in Hope 2025 Ally Awards

The inaugural Ally Awards celebration honors the Junior League of Houston’s decades-long support of Allies in Hope, and particularly the Camp Hope program that has served children impacted by HIV for over 25 years. Horizon on Sunset, 2501 Sunset Blvd. 3 p.m.

Monday, May 5

Pride Houston 365 Cinco De Mayo and Grand Marshal Announcement

Pride Houston 365 host “Cinco de Mayo with Pride” and the 2025 Grand Marshal announcement at Axelrad. 1517 Alabama St. 4 p.m.

Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 16

Bear Camp at Rainbow Ranch

Bear Camp is a Houston Bears tradition—an opportunity to get out into the “wilderness” and reconnect with nature. There will be food, drinks, swimming, and lots of fun.

Thursday, May 29

Out@TUTS for In the Heights

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.