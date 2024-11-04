Bridging Cultures Through Art

Houston’s thriving visual-art scene is welcoming Meow Wolf this month, a fresh and notable artists’ collective known for creating surreal, immersive environments. Meow Wolf transforms spaces into interactive wonderlands where each exhibit invites visitors to journey into alternate realities to explore hidden pathways, solve mysteries, and unlock stories within stories. Their fifth permanent location opened on October 31 in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, and currently centers around an installation entitled Radio Tave, a surreal radio station that brings together over 100 artists—50 of whom are Texans—for a truly unique, sound-driven experience.

One of the standout contributions to that exhibit is The Queens of the Tarot, an intricate mural by Royal Sumikat (they/them), a talented muralist and painter originally from the Philippines. Now residing in Houston, Sumikat draws from their rich cultural heritage and experiences as a migrant, community organizer, and spiritual leader to create immersive, narrative-driven works. Their mural invites audiences into a world that celebrates indigenous Filipino heritage, grounding Meow Wolf Houston’s fantastical atmosphere with layers of cultural homage and advocacy.

Despite high school classes being their only formal training, Sumikat’s journey as an artist began in early childhood. “I’ve been painting or drawing since I was a kid, and I actively started doing murals in 2012,” Sumikat shares. Their work is heavily influenced by mythology, storytelling, and Filipino heritage. As a result, the art often juxtaposes vibrant symbols and complex imagery, blending whimsy with layers of deeper meanings.

Sumikat’s installation at Houston’s Meow Wolf is no exception. The Queens of the Tarot explores the lives of four powerful female characters—each inspired by the four suits of Tarot—depicted as queens from different indigenous Filipino groups. These queens are seen enjoying a silent disco, a concept that blends joy with deeper layers of cultural homage. “It’s in an alternate universe where everybody’s hierarchy of needs is met, so the four Queens of the Tarot can take a break and go to a silent disco to enjoy the company of each other,” Sumikat explains​.

The city of Houston plays a pivotal role in Sumikat’s artistic process by providing space to express both their heritage and the collective stories that resonate across communities. “A lot of my work revolves around my identity,” they say. Reflecting on their evolution, they acknowledge that the more authentically they center their art around personal experiences, the more it resonates with audiences from Houston’s incredibly diverse population.

“For example, while Meow Wolf was being constructed, there was an electrician that kept visiting my space. He told me that my work was his favorite because it reminded him of his people,” recalls Sumikat. “He said, ‘I’m Navajo.’ The fact that he can see indigenous motifs and that I was representing indigenous people spoke to him.”

The Radio Tave installation revolves around the concept of sound and radio waves, and Sumikat’s piece complements this narrative. In the mural, each queen from the Tarot is represented by a unique Filipino indigenous group, honoring their contributions to craftsmanship and culture. “The Queen of Swords is inspired by the Subanon people who specialize in forging swords and knives. The Queen of Cups represents the Ibanag people, and they specialize in pottery,” Sumikat explains. “The Bajau people are represented in the Queen of Pentacles because they specialize in making jewelry. Then, the Queen of Wands represents the Tagalog people, and they have a warrior class that fought and defended the land.”

Sumikat’s work is also rooted in advocacy for indigenous voices. “Indigenous people are our key to a survivable future,” Sumikat declares. Indigenous knowledge is crucial to a sustainable future—a theme reflected in Sumikat’s broader body of art, and their mural at Meow Wolf serves as a celebration and an invocation for audiences to listen to and respect these voices​.

The Queens of the Tarot mural is not Sumikat’s only contribution at Meow Wolf Houston. The furniture within the mural space was designed in collaboration with designer Jessie Haskins, who repurposed outdated tech into a functional art piece. Together, they created a bench that reflects the broader themes of recycling and renewal, mirroring Sumikat’s vision of a future rooted in harmony with the planet​.

“A lot of the indigenous Filipinos in the Philippines are endangered by climate change. They are in the forefront of it, and they’re also on the front lines of defending their lands and making sure that we live on a habitable planet in the future,” states Sumikat. Therefore, the bench made from epoxied old technology speaks to that and Meow Wolf’s larger themes of recycling. “I feel like that’s part of the theme of protecting the planet—listening to indigenous people, and recycling,” they add.

Through their mural at Meow Wolf Houston, Sumikat offers more than just visual delight. Their work is an invitation to explore stories of identity, culture, and connection, encouraging viewers to embrace their shared humanity. With Houston serving as home for Sumikat’s evolving artistic journey, they remain a vital voice in highlighting the intersections of art, advocacy, and authentic representation.

Keep up with Royal Sumikat on Instagram @royalshines.