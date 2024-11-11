Gayest & Greatest 2024Local NewsNewsVideo

WATCH: OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Celebration

October 23, 2024

Videography by Davis Mendoza Darusman  |   www.DMD-2.com

On October 23, 2024, South Beach Houston was the place to be as the 27th Annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards Celebration brought Houston’s LGBTQ community together for a night of recognition, fun, and community pride. Hosted by KPRC 2’s Derrick Shore, the event celebrated the city’s favorites—from people to businesses—while raising funds to support the nonprofit mission of the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media—to keep LGBTQ community news and media thriving in Houston.

 

