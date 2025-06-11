Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker seeks Harris County Judge Position

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker has announced her candidacy for Harris County Judge in the 2026 election, aiming to fight the chaos caused by President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott.

Parker, who served as Houston’s mayor and city controller, wants to provide strong leadership and fight for the rights of working people, seniors, and small businesses. She plans to run in the Democratic Primary on March 3, 2026.

Democrat Annise Parker is a former Mayor of Houston who has fought her entire life for working people, good jobs, equal rights, and responsible government. She has served as an at-large Houston City Council member, Houston City Controller, and as Houston’s mayor. After serving as Mayor, Annise led the nation’s only organization dedicated to electing pro-equality, pro-choice LGBTQ leaders.

Learn more at AnniseParker.com.