Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Honored for 50 Years of Advocacy

At the Houston City Council weekly meeting on June 10, representatives of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus—widely known in the community as simply “The Caucus”—joined Council Member Abbie Kamin of District C as she presented The Caucus with a proclamation by Mayor John Whitmire recognizing the 50th anniversary of the organization.

The Caucus President, Austin Davis Ruiz, addressed the council to highlight the strong connections between the group and the greater Houston area. He later said, “For 50 years, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus has been a leading force in Houston politics. We have played an integral role in our city’s unique LGBTQ+ history, from organizing the Anita Bryant protest, to the first official Gay Pride Week, to Town Meeting 1, and many other pivotal moments for our community. We are deeply humbled by the recognition for our 50th anniversary from Council Member Abbie Kamin, the Mayor’s Office, and City Council, and ask our allies to recommit to the fight for LGBTQIA+ equality as our community continues to see unprecedented attacks—specifically, attacks against the trans community. While we celebrate the work we’ve accomplished over the last five decades, there is still much progress to be made. Let us all double down and continue to fight for LGBTQIA+ justice and equality, most especially for our trans and non-binary siblings.”

In a statement from the Office of Council Member Abbie Kamin, “The Caucus has been at the forefront of the fight for LGBTQIA+ and civil rights for half a century. Our LGBTQIA+ community is under attack—through harmful rhetoric, discriminatory legislation, and acts of violence. It’s imperative elected officials speak out loudly (and proudly) in support of organizations on the ground fighting to protect civil rights. Equality is not optional—it’s foundational. I will continue to do everything I can to lift up those leading the way, like The Caucus, whose work has paved the way for so many exceptional organizations throughout our city. We will continue to fight this fight as we embrace and celebrate our diversity, so the next generation doesn’t have to.”

In the upcoming 2025 election cycle, The Houston LGBTQ+ Caucus Political Action Committee will convene a virtual meeting of the organization’s state PAC in August when its members consider the applications of candidates seeking endorsement of The Caucus PAC in their bid for office in the November Uniform Election.

The Caucus, through its education and advocacy 501(c)(4) non-profit arm, will host a Volunteer Deputy Registrar Training session in partnership with the Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector office and a “Know Your Rights” Legislative Update with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas, both events in July.

For more information on The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, visit www.thecaucus.org.