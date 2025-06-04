Celebrate the Legacy of Larry Bagneris at the 4th Annual Bagneris

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

In 2021, what began as a simple Pride reception to honor a hidden hero has grown into a beloved annual tradition. Now in its fourth year, The Bagneris continues to celebrate the legacy of Larry Bagneris Jr.—the Black gay trailblazer who founded the Houston Pride Parade and helped shape the city’s LGBTQ+ movement.

This year is especially meaningful as we uplift Larry’s voice through the release of his debut memoir, Call Me Larry—a bold and deeply personal account of his life, activism, and impact.

The evening will feature a reception and author talk, including a dynamic conversation between Larry Bagneris Jr. and cultural leader Harrison Guy. You’ll also have the opportunity to purchase and have your book signed by Larry himself.

Let’s honor a legend, celebrate community, and uplift the stories that shape our future.

INFO: 4th Annual Bagneris • Wednesday, June 26 at 7:00 PM

Historic DeLUXE Theater | 3303 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020