2nd Annual Hope for Houston Ball

Disco was the theme as Allies in Hope held its second annual Hope for Houston Ball at the Revaire.

The evening’s Master of Ceremonies was 93.7FM The Beat on-air personality Carmen Contreras, and Kim Cruse thrilled guests with a live performance. After the official program, DJ Michelle McKnight kept the crowd dancing into the night.

2024 honorees included:

Shelby Hodge Visionary Award – Gilead Sciences

Ada Edwards Humanitarian Award (Inaugural) – Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff

Warrior for Hope Award (Posthumously) – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Kyle T. Pierce Distinguished Board Member Award (Inaugural) – Kyle T. Pierce