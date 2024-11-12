Photos

2nd Annual Hope for Houston Ball

November 2, 2024

Disco was the theme as Allies in Hope held its second annual Hope for Houston Ball at the Revaire. 

The evening’s Master of Ceremonies was 93.7FM The Beat on-air personality Carmen Contreras, and Kim Cruse thrilled guests with a live performance. After the official program, DJ Michelle McKnight kept the crowd dancing into the night.

2024 honorees included:
Shelby Hodge Visionary Award – Gilead Sciences
Ada Edwards Humanitarian Award (Inaugural) – Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff
Warrior for Hope Award (Posthumously) – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee
Kyle T. Pierce Distinguished Board Member Award (Inaugural) – Kyle T. Pierce

