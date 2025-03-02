Photos

Krewe of Olympus Ball LIII: New Orleans French Quarter

February 15, 2025

The Krewe of Olympus presented Ball LIII: New Orleans French Quarter at the Wyndham NRG Houston Hotel. Hundreds of revelers dressed in their finest came together to welcome the festive season and raise funds for the Krewe’s designated beneficiary for 2025, Heart of Leather.

The Krewe of Olympus is one of the largest predominately Gay Krewes in the United States, although its membership is open to all. The principal aim of the Krewe of Olympus is to present theatrical and educational events that perpetuate and celebrate Mardi Gras traditions and to raise money for community charities.

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
