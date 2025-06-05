HRC 2025 Houston Dinner ”Unity in Community”

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Human Rights Campaign hosted the 2025 HRC Houston Dinner at the Westin Galleria, bringing together community leaders, advocates, and allies for an evening of recognition and celebration. Co-chairs J. Ben Rubio, Christyna Lewis, and Gia Montalto led the evening’s program, which included performances by Casper Cain and Hugh Dandy, with DJ Marti Frieson providing the afterparty soundtrack.

The evening featured remarks from U.S. Rep. Al Green, HRC National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf, and co-chair Ben Rubio, each highlighting the continued need for LGBTQ equality and civic engagement.

The Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce received the 2025 HRC Houston Unity in Community Award, honoring the organization’s ongoing efforts to support LGBTQ businesses and professionals across the region.

Guests also participated in a silent auction featuring contributions from Montalto Communications and Strategies, Penzey’s Spices, Nice Winery, Art by Katharine Ligon, Ben Chavez, Caesars Entertainment, and others.

The HRC Houston Dinner is part of a national series of events supporting the Human Rights Campaign’s mission to ensure equal rights for LGBTQ people across the United States through legislative advocacy, public education, and community outreach.