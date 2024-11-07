Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, November 7 – 10

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, November 7

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Steak Night at George

More steak options! Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Laugh Track at Michael’s Outpost

Head over to Michael’s Outpost for Laugh Track hosted by Carmina Vavra and resident cast members Luna of the Lilies and Annalee Naylor. This week features special guests Mackinsey Scales and Ophelia Terran Flesh. 1419 Richmond Ave. 9 p.m.

Los Robles Karaoke Night

Los Robles invites you to experience a night full of music, friends and fun. Ready to shine on stage? Make your reservation and get ready to give it your all on the mic. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

So You Think You Can Drag?

Come out to South Beach and let’s see if you have what it takes to win this drag contest of up-and-coming talent. Kofi hosts this night of twirling, death-dropping kings and queens. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Friday, November 8

Voices for Hope Benefit

Join event co-chairs Alicia Smith and Brigitte Kalai for a memorable evening celebrating and raising crucial funds for Avenue 360’s Omega House hospice program. Performances by Luke Whitney and Houston’s own Christina Wells. River Oaks Country Club, 1600 River Oaks Blvd. 6:30 p.m.

Showgirls

Join host Marsha Mellow and a rotating cast of Houston’s top drag performers at Rich’s Houston for an evening of glitz, talent, spectacular performances, and expertly choreographed entertainment. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 9

Burnout Houston Car Show

Neo Boots hosts “The Best Little Car Show in Texas” featuring classic cars, live music, vendors, and Club awards. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 10 a.m.

Sunday, November 10

Rich’s Houston Sunday Service

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, November 14

Pride Night for Playhouse Creatures

Lionwoman Productions TX hosts a Pride Night pre-show mixer with light bites and bar before the performance of Playhouse Creatures. Read our coverage of the production here. MATCH, 3400 Main St. Reception begins at 6:15 p.m.

Artist Talk: Wardell Milan

Wardell Milan delivers an Artist Talk in conjunction with the Menil Drawing Institute’s display of his work in their Fragments of Memory exhibition. Read our feature on the artist here. 1456 W Main St. 7 p.m.

Hairspray with John Waters

The Pope of Trash, John Waters comes to Houston for his first ever live (in person) director’s commentary, of his original Hairspray, presented by Arthouse Houston and Houston Cinema Arts Festival. Read about the event here. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 14 – Sunday, November 17

Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market

The scents and sounds of the holiday season fill this shopper’s paradise featuring larger-than-life nutcrackers and decorated trees at this annual market. NRG Center, 1 NRG Park. Opening times vary.

Saturday, November 16

Cyndi Lauper in Concert

Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper’s farewell tour, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, to Houston’s Toyota Center. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony-winning artist celebrates over 40 years of advocacy, artistry, and timeless hits. Her special Houston guests are Aly & AJ!

Monday, November 18

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

You better watch out, you better not cry, because Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have a brand-new edition of their internationally acclaimed Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show! Read our feature story here. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11

A Night with the Normal Anomaly Gala

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents its second annual Holiday Gala to celebrate Black LGBTQIA+ leadership in the Southern region of the United States. The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W 34th St. 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.