The Montrose Center held a Together in Community rally for members of the LGBTQ community and allies to gather and process the results of the previous night’s election and to show their solidarity and determination for the future.

Speakers at the event included Montrose Center CEO Avery Belyeu, City Council members Mario Castillo and Abbie Kamin, Ian Haddock, Executive Director of The Normal Anomaly, Inc., Equality Texas interim CEO Brad Pritchett, Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Co-founder and President Tammi Wallace, and Rev. Leslie “RevJax” Jackson, Pastor of St. Peter United Church.

In a social media post summarizing the event, Council member Castillo said, “Great to be in community tonight, standing together in a moment that calls us to find our courage and strength. We are not alone—together, we can foster hope, even now. As difficult as it is, as hard as it has been, we must rise every day and fight.”