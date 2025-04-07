Reception for Evan Low, New President and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund

9 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Leaders, advocates and supporters gathered for a reception at the Houston home of Annise Parker, former Houston mayor and outgoing President and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, to mark a leadership transition and welcome her successor, Evan Low.

The event drew elected officials, allies and community members to celebrate Parker’s tenure and usher in a new chapter under Low’s leadership.

Low, a former California state assemblymember and nationally recognized advocate for LGBTQ equality, will now lead the organization as it continues its mission to build political power for the LGBTQ community across the country..

Founded in 1991, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to electing openly LGBTQ individuals to public office at every level of government. Under Parker’s leadership since 2017, the organization expanded its reach and helped grow LGBTQ representation nationwide.