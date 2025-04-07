Photos

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Houston Champagne Brunch 2025

March 30, 2025

Supporters, elected officials, and community leaders gathered at the Hyatt Regency Downtown for the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund’s annual Houston Champagne Brunch. With the theme “Pride Under Pressure,” the event highlighted the ongoing fight for LGBTQ rights and the importance of representation in government.

This year’s brunch also marked a leadership transition, as the organization honored outgoing President and CEO Annise Parker and welcomed her successor, former California state assemblymember Evan Low.

Founded in 1991, the Victory Fund is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to electing openly LGBTQ individuals to public office at all levels of government.

Through events like the Houston brunch, the organization raises critical funds and awareness to support candidates who reflect and represent the LGBTQ community across the country.

