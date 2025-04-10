Houston Rockets Pride Night 2025

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber teamed up with Pride Houston 365 and other local organizations to host Pride Night with the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. Fans came out to watch the Rockets face off against the Atlanta Hawks while celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility in sports.

Before the game, attendees kicked off the evening with a Pride Night Happy Hour at the Corona Bar, complete with a guest DJ and signature cocktail.

The Banner Project also made its return to the concourse, showcasing Houston’s LGBTQ+ history and adding a meaningful cultural touch to the evening.

Before tip-off, Pride Chorus Houston performed the national anthem, and on the court, the Rockets made the night extra festive with a 121–114 win, led by Jalen Green, who racked up 32 points and 11 rebounds.