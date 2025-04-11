Houston Gaymers Charity Drag Show

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston Gaymers brought together cosplay, comedy, and community at their annual Charity Drag Show at Pearl Bar.

Blending LGBTQ pride with gaming and nerd culture, the group hosted a lively night of performances, raising funds to support their year-round programming.

This year’s event was hosted by Giselle O’Ell and featured a dynamic lineup of drag talent, including Delanoir Liqueur, Darazma, Rubylicous Firefly, Candyce Diamond LaRaye, Ariel of The Sea, Morgan S. Shady, Periwinkle Blush, Damzelyn Distress, Christy Mingle, and Luz Hole. Performers embraced the theme with anime-inspired looks, video game references, and playful tributes to fandom favorites.

Sponsors included Pearl Bar, Star Sailor, Dragon’s Lair, and Megaflix, helping turn the evening into a colorful celebration of Houston’s queer nerd community.

Founded in 2009, Houston Gaymers is a nonprofit social group that creates inclusive spaces for LGBTQ gamers, anime fans, and pop culture enthusiasts. Through events like game nights, tournaments, and drag shows, the group fosters connection and visibility within Houston’s LGBTQ community—while having a lot of fun along the way.

With a packed house and plenty of cheers, the Charity Drag Show proved that geeky can be glamorous—and giving back can be a party.