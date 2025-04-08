Close Your Eyes Studio Opening

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Close Your Eyes Photo celebrated the opening of its new studio space at The Silos at Sawyer Yards. The celebration welcomed 65 guests into the new 450-square-foot studio, designed to provide an elevated experience for photography clients.

The evening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a crowd-pleasing drag performance by Teresa Larue that brought energy and flair to the celebration. Guests enjoyed custom cocktails crafted by Barchefs Houston, inspired by the city’s creative spirit and the bold artistry of drag. A curated photo wall exhibition showcased the studio’s visual storytelling, while attendees mingled, sampled bites, and explored the space.

The event drew a mix of local influencers, photographers, music producers, drag performers, and corporate clients—reflecting the studio’s diverse creative community. Photographer Francisco Tristan captured highlights of the evening, documenting the energy and excitement in every corner.

The grand opening also marked a business milestone for founder Victor Contreras, who is celebrating five years in business and the official launch of Close Your Eyes Photo Studio.

Contreras, an openly gay photographer, is known for his exuberant portraits of local drag kings and queens, as well as several famous RuPaul’s Drag Race competitors. A frequent contributing photographer for OutSmart magazine, Contreras shot several memorable covers—including the January 2023 issue featuring Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and the Pride Month cover with the LaRue drag family in June 2022.

Photos by Francisco Tristan for Close Your Eyes Photo