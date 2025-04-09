“Hands Off” Protest at Houston City Hall

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

More than 5,000 people gathered at Hermann Square in downtown Houston on Saturday as part of the nationwide “Hands Off!” protest, one of more than 1,200 coordinated demonstrations held across the country. Altogether, the events drew more than 600,000 people protesting Trump administration policies and proposed cuts to essential government programs.

Houston’s rally featured a broad coalition of activists, community members, and elected officials. Protesters carried signs with messages like “Hands Off Our Healthcare,” “Hands Off Our Bodies,” and “Hands Off Public Lands,” echoing the protest’s unifying theme. A significant LGBTQ presence underscored the call for equity and protection across all communities.

The “Hands Off!” movement has emerged as a widespread response to concerns over federal rollbacks on healthcare access, reproductive rights, environmental protections, and social safety net programs. Uniting a range of causes under a single banner, the movement aims to defend public institutions and personal freedoms that supporters say are under threat. Organizers and participants nationwide are using the protests to raise awareness, build coalitions, and push for legislative accountability.

The Houston event included dozens of speakers, including U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, and City Council Member Abbie Kamin. Their speeches emphasized the importance of civic engagement, civil rights protections, and defending access to healthcare, environmental safeguards, and bodily autonomy.

As chants echoed through downtown, the protest became both a show of solidarity and a call to action, reflecting widespread concern over the direction of federal policy and the power of collective public response.