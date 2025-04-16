PhotosQueer in Galveston

2025 ACCT Cornerstone Brunch

April 6, 2025

Access Care of Coastal Texas (ACCT) hosted its annual Cornerstone Brunch at the Galveston Island Convention Center, drawing supporters from across the region for a day of celebration, entertainment, and giving. As ACCT’s largest fundraiser of the year, the event helps fund critical services for individuals living with HIV in Galveston, Brazoria, and Matagorda counties.

Guests enjoyed performances by Davey Wild, Lucio Nieto, Chachie Pedraza, and A Sure Thing, bringing energy and heart to a cause rooted in compassion and community care.

The event also served as a moment of recognition for Dianna Baker, a longtime volunteer honored for her years of dedicated service to ACCT and the local HIV+ community.

Proceeds from the brunch support ACCT’s mission to provide comprehensive, judgment-free care—including medical case management, HIV prevention education, testing, and support services. For many, the Cornerstone Brunch is more than a fundraiser—it’s a gathering that reflects the strength, resilience, and solidarity of those committed to improving lives.

From heartfelt speeches to standout performances, this year’s brunch spotlighted the power of community in action and reaffirmed ACCT’s role as a vital resource for coastal Texas.

Photography by Lucio Nieto (Grandson Studios)

 

