Texas Premiere of Playhouse Creatures Explores Struggles of First Women on Stage

This month, Houston audiences have the opportunity to be treated to the Texas regional premiere of Playhouse Creatures, a celebrated work by British playwright April De Angelis. First performed in the UK, where it quickly gained a dedicated following, Playhouse Creatures explores the lives of the first women who were allowed on the English stage in the 17th century—a privilege hard-won and marked by a long list of hardships. Directed by Marshall Mays, the production will grant audiences a window into a revolutionary period in theater, showcasing how these trailblazing actresses navigated a world that was often reluctant to see them succeed.

For Michelle Britton, producing Playhouse Creatures through her company, Lion Woman Productions, is a journey inspired by the rich characters and the social-justice themes woven throughout the script. “Theater is always about the human condition,” Britton notes. “It can erase whatever divides you, whether it’s class, race, or any other barrier.”

In Playhouse Creatures, De Angelis doesn’t sugarcoat the challenges these resilient women faced, but instead uses humor to keep the narrative engaging and powerful. “Because you get to walk in their shoes, you have an opportunity to come out with a lot more understanding of what women go through,” Britton says. This, and the wider themes of self-advocacy, equity, and freedom, will leave audiences with a renewed understanding of what women had to endure to carve out space for themselves in the arts—a struggle that mirrors many current conversations about equity.

Mays agrees, calling Playhouse Creatures “a love letter to the theater” and to the women who braved the stage despite significant societal and personal obstacles. Most of us understand that women were often seen as decorations or curiosities in the 1660s. Yet, Playhouse Creatures gives these historic women their due. “It’s not just about the sacrifices; it’s about the triumphs and the sheer grit these actresses displayed,” Mays emphasizes. “They wanted to perform, to create, and to express themselves on stage.”

The challenges faced by Playhouse Creatures’ characters are universal, making the decades-old play surprisingly contemporary. “The limited choices these women faced, the restrictions imposed on them—they echo the experiences of marginalized groups even today,” Mays explains. For Britton, who also plays a character in the production, the story speaks to themes of self-advocacy, resilience, and “the freedom for all of us to be who we are.”

Adding to the excitement of the run, this production of Playhouse Creatures will include a special Pride Night performance on Thursday, November 14, intended to further celebrate and build community around Lion Woman Production’s inclusive mission. “It felt right,” says Britton. “The mission is about social justice and widening perspectives. We’ve come a long way, but it’s clear there’s still a lot of work to be done.” Pride Night promises to be a celebration of shared experiences and stories, as well as an acknowledgment of the ongoing struggle for acceptance and equality.

Mays sees the Pride Night event as an opportunity for queer audiences to connect deeply with the play’s themes. “It’s fascinating to see how far we’ve come,” he says.

Mays recalls how acceptance wasn’t even part of the conversation for many LGBTQ individuals. “In the late ’70s and early ’80s, Houston’s LGBT groups were hesitant to even reveal their identities.” Playhouse Creatures taps into this long history of resilience, embodying the spirit of fighting for identity, rights, and visibility—an experience Houston’s queer audiences may find particularly resonant.

From its themes to its theatrical approach, Playhouse Creatures gives Houston audiences the rare treat of seeing a blend of old and new: the characters interact with each other and, occasionally, the audience. “There’s humor and grit,” Mays adds. “And while there’s some audience interaction, it’s all about bringing people into the story without crossing any boundaries.”

Playhouse Creatures also challenges its cast to move fluidly between the modern and the historical. The actors use techniques from the Restoration period to capture a bygone theatrical style while navigating complex characters and themes. “It’s challenging for the actors,” Mays explains, “especially moving between highly stylized Restoration moments to more grounded, raw backstage scenes. It adds an element of variety and keeps the show engaging.” The play’s authentic 17th-century costuming, fencing sequences, and period music round out the experience, promising Houston audiences a truly unique night at the theater.

With its exploration of women in theater, Playhouse Creatures will bring something unique to Houston’s vibrant and robust theater scene. Mays and Britton hope audiences leave inspired, having experienced both the humor and the heartbreak that come with breaking boundaries. This Texas premiere honors not only the theater, but the women who gave it life, courageously stepping onto the stage against all odds.

“Theater has the power to unite us, to help us see each other as we are,” Britton emphasizes. With Playhouse Creatures, Houston audiences will witness an unforgettable story inspired by real women who remain as relevant now as they were centuries ago.

WHAT: Playhouse Creatures

WHEN: November 7–23; Pride Night November 14

WHERE: MATCH, 3400 Main Street

INFO: tinyurl.com/yc3wdvkd