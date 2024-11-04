Unlocking Men’s Potential: ManKind Project’s New Warrior Training Adventure

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

For men seeking deeper connections, growth, and purpose, the ManKind Project (MKP) offers a powerful answer through its New Warrior Training Adventure (NWTA). Randy Mitchmore, a longtime MKP volunteer, explains that the organization’s mission is simple but profound: “The ManKind Project seeks to make the world a better place, one man at a time. We’re here for men feeling stuck, looking for meaning, or just needing true friendships.” This sense of purpose is central to MKP’s weekend training program, a 48-hour intensive retreat. It’s an effective introduction to the organization’s work in fostering genuine male connections, leadership, and personal growth.

Since its inception in the 1980s, MKP has been a haven for men of all backgrounds. The organization was founded by men from different professional backgrounds—a military officer, a union psychologist, and a businessman—all united in a desire to redefine masculinity. For MKP, creating lasting positive change isn’t about having all the answers; instead, it’s about prompting men to ask the right questions. “We ask men to examine their lives—what’s working, what’s not—and develop a mission and purpose,” explains Mitchmore. “We see men as individuals with different experiences, backgrounds, and struggles.”

A significant component of the NWTA is the emphasis on vulnerability and openness, particularly for those struggling with loneliness. The format brings men together in an environment where they can disconnect from everyday distractions by providing a space to share their truths and confront obstacles, often for the first time. “Men, in general, have trouble expressing their feelings,” Mitchmore notes, adding that the culture has left many men isolated despite having lots of friends on social media. This loneliness is something MKP hopes to address by offering men a structured space where they can shed societal expectations and be honest with themselves and each other.

The GBTQ+ Men Gateway New Warrior Training taking place December 6–8 specifically welcomes queer-identifying participants. Although the regular NWTA is open to all men, including heterosexual, gay, bisexual, and transgender men, this special weekend is dedicated to GBTQ+ individuals, recognizing that some men may feel more at ease and able to express themselves authentically when surrounded by those who share their identities. The GBTQ+ NWTA will feature a majority of GBTQ+ staff, with support from allies, fostering a safe and inclusive environment. Mitchmore believes that, for many queer men, “being among their own tribe helps to build trust and safety,” which allows them to get the most out of the experience.

The training itself is an amalgamation of introspective exercises, group discussions, journaling, and time alone to reflect. Men are given space to explore their inner landscapes, wrestling with emotions and experiences they may have suppressed. “We’re not there to provide answers,” Mitchmore adds. “We’re there to help men ask themselves questions and connect to what they truly value.” The sessions also introduce men to the concept of the ‘new warrior’ as a framework for modern masculinity, drawing inspiration from ancient cultural rites of passage that helped young men transition into adulthood with purpose and clarity.

For men interested in attending, preparation is simple but critical. Prior to the retreat, MKP sends out materials and conducts interviews with participants to ensure they’re prepared for the experience. “We want to prepare them enough that they’re ready to dive in—but leave enough mystery so they can have a true experience,” explains Mitchmore.

One unique element of the NWTA is its strong confidentiality policy. Every participant must agree to keep the weekend’s events private to ensure a safe and respectful environment. “That respect for privacy is essential,” Mitchmore adds. “Men need to feel free to express thoughts that may not be ‘social-media ready’ without fear of judgment or exposure.”

While the weekend itself is a transformational experience, MKP also offers followup programs to support ongoing growth. One of the primary post-NWTA resources is the Primary Integration Training, where participants revisit NWTA’s teachings and explore ways to apply them to daily life. “It’s like drinking from a fire hose at first,” Mitchmore says, “so we offer this integration process, either as a second intensive weekend or as an eight-week program.” Beyond the training, MKP members can join small ‘I-Groups’—integration groups that meet regularly to support each other in staying aligned with their values and goals.

MKP’s journey hasn’t always been smooth. A high-profile controversy in 2007 raised questions about the organization’s methods and approach. “The negative press was painful,” admits Mitchmore. “But we embraced it as a learning opportunity, doubling down on our commitment to mental health and safety.” Since then, MKP has added a mental-health team and updated its approach to focus on inclusivity, confidentiality, and psychological safety. “It’s all about making the experience safe for every participant.”

As MKP continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to helping men discover and live their own authentic masculinity. The GBTQ+ weekend training is an essential part of that mission to help men can get the support they need to turn inward and seek answers to questions about identity, purpose, and connection. For queer men in particular, Mitchmore sees the upcoming December NWTA as an invitation to “define what being a man means to them, in a safe, supportive, and affirming environment.”

WHAT: The Mankind Project’s South Central New Warrior Training Adventure

WHEN: December 6–8

WHERE: Houston

INFO: ManKindProject.org