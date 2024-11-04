Ritchie T. Martin Jr. Honored for HIV/AIDS Work in Houston

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Ritchie T. Martin Jr. arrived in Houston just as AIDS Foundation Houston—the oldest HIV/AIDS service organization in Texas—was changing its name to Allies in Hope. At that time, Jeffrey Campbell had become the first Black gay leader in the organization’s 43-year history. Ritchie came to Houston to take on Campbell’s former role as chief public health officer. With two decades of experience, Ritchie had never worked in a metropolitan area the size of Houston, and the organization was at a critical juncture as they were expanding to make Allies in Hope a space that could handle a wider range of client needs under one roof.

“My job is as clear today as it was when I moved here: to ensure everyone has equitable access to comprehensive care focusing on social justice and racial equality,” declares Martin.

His journey to the public health field started with volunteering at Black Pride in Milwaukee, his home town. At the same time, he was deeply involved with his church in multiple positions at the local and national levels. He would often leave the Pride parties he had curated to head to his church and preach. This work in two seemingly different communities had a very real similarity: both needed advocacy to fix their issues. Black Pride had allowed him to add queer advocacy to his work in the church.

After working with leaders across the Midwest, Martin found that every community he engaged with—no matter the other disparities they faced—had a high burden of HIV. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy,” he says, “but advocacy, both in the church and in Black Pride organizations, is in the DNA of ending this epidemic.”

So in 2007, when staggering rates of HIV transmission began to show up among Black and Latino men who engaged in same-sex interactions, he officially joined the cause. With his vast network of pioneers in the movement and his innovations, Martin was instrumental in developing a bold community in the Midwest. He now brings this experience to his incredible work in Houston.

His new position at Allies in Hope requires him to lead both the Health and Wellness team and the Housing and Supportive Services team. Because he moved here specifically for the job, he also brings an outsider’s perspective on the possibilities for success. This has been an asset to Allies in Hope, which is expanding and enhancing its services and programs in an effort to redefine health care and public health in the Greater Houston area by helping patients and clients navigate persistent barriers while addressing the needs of the whole person.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” he says. Though rates of HIV transmission have stabilized in many key communities, the uptake of PrEP medication for prevention, housing insecurity, and other key drivers of health outcomes are still showing disproportionate negative impacts on marginalized communities. It will take visionary leadership and a willingness to learn and be flexible to end the epidemic of HIV. “The reality is that the broader healthcare system can learn from those who are at the front lines, and the next generation is watching. It is time for a blueprint that works.”

On December 11, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc. will honor Martin with an Engaged Excellence Award during their A Night with The Normal Anomaly Gala, in celebration of World AIDS Day. This celebration will bring together Black LGBTQ leaders, advocates, and allies to celebrate the future of a healthcare infrastructure that goes beyond doctor’s visits and care.

Considering the profound impact Martin has made in the short time he’s been a Houston resident, it is no surprise that he is already receiving awards. “I’ve only been here a year, and people are recognizing me. I had to ask myself, ‘Do I deserve it? Am I really making an impact?’ The answer is, I am only successful because I have pioneers and social activists that came before me to trailblaze the way,” he says. “So I am honored to be recognized for work that is such a meaningful calling.”

What: A Night with The Normal Anomaly

When: December 11, 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W. 34th Street

Info: tinyurl.com/bddfhycf