The Heart behind the Design

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Raymond Valdez’s journey into interior design and decorating giant Christmas trees wasn’t a traditional one, but that’s what makes his work so unique.

“I worked for Gallery Furniture for 10 years, and I found myself helping stage the showroom with the designers,” Valdez says. “I fell in love with it all—the different ways of constructing furniture, the imported fabrics, the accessories. I knew I wanted to be in design.”

While his early career in furniture laid the groundwork for his love of decorating, it wasn’t until 2020 that Valdez truly went “all in” on a career in interior design. After his contract at the design firm where he worked ended unexpectedly, Valdez found himself deciding to lean into the opportunity—making a full move into interior design and starting his own company.

“After I left the firm, I realized that the work I had done was truly valued,” he says. “I worked there for three years and built up a client base and brought in two hotels through one of those clients. When the clients I worked with found out that I was no longer with the company, I got calls immediately asking where I was going next and that they wanted me to continue decorating their homes. The pandemic was happening, with no promise of job offers. So I started my business not knowing that it would grow rapidly.”

With a base of dedicated clients, Valdez’s company that he had named Cosmic Ray Designs gained attention across the Houston area.

“It’s funny,” he says, “I never planned for it to be this big. But that’s how things happen sometimes—you take a leap of faith, and everything aligns.”

Valdez’s design philosophy is based on thinking outside the box, rejecting passing trends in favor of a mor timeless approach. While he respects the role trends play in the world of interior design, he has always been drawn to things with more history and character.

“I used to try and follow trends in my first year,” he says. “But then I realized I could do that and still think outside the box. I love antiques, unique local art, fashion, and vintage décor. That inspires me. My work process is different for every project, though. Sometimes I need to build on site. I can’t construct everything off site because my vision needs to coexist with the environment it’s in.”

There’s a deep sense of joy in his work, which Valdez says extends beyond the physical space he creates.

“What people may find interesting about my work is that I put love into it,” he says. “I do it to bring smiles and joy to the homeowners and businesses that have given me the opportunity to create something special.”

Beyond his interior design work, Valdez has become known for his seasonal decorating, particularly his work with holiday decor.

In February 2020, Valdez expanded his business to include holiday decor, specializing in creating magical, festive environments for homes and businesses. What began as a small side project quickly transformed into a major feature of his brand.

One of his most notable holiday projects is his involvement with Alley Theatre’s “Deck the Trees,” a public event where designers decorate the large trees in the Alley’s lobby to raise funds for charity. This year, Valdez was asked to design one of the giant trees on the upper level, a project that left him both excited and overwhelmed.

“I originally planned to decorate a smaller tree, but then I was asked if I wanted to decorate one of the main lobby trees,” he says. “It caught me off guard. I decorate large trees all the time, but this one just seemed bigger!”

The challenge, as it often occurs with Valdez’s work, was not just in the execution but in pushing his creativity to the limits. He wanted the tree to stand out and make a statement. The theme for his project, which he had already named “Paper Dream,” evolved as he crafted the final vision.

“I decided to incorporate large honeycomb trees—I’ve seen them everywhere, and I thought, ‘Why not put a tree in a tree?’” he says. “It turned out beautifully. The tree needed to be bold because it is seen from all angles and enjoyed by everyone who walks by.”

But it isn’t just the scale of the design that will capture people’s attention; it was the smaller, personal touches that Valdez has added. He also crafted a massive velvet bow as a tree topper that was his own creation.

“I made the big bow myself,” he says. “I wanted it to be something special, something classic. I’d seen people making them on social media, so I gave it a try. And I’m so happy with how it turned out.”

For Valdez, the holiday season is a time of immense pride. When asked how it feels to contribute to the joy of others, especially with something as grand as an Alley Theatre Christmas tree, he feels incredibly humbled by the significance of his work.

“It feels amazing,” he says. “I can be my own worst critic, and it took me a long time to really own my talents. But being a part of Deck the Trees and seeing people’s reactions, I realize that I’m creating something truly special. I’m honored to do it. I’ve always loved Christmas. My mother would bring out the decorations after Thanksgiving dinner, and we’d watch holiday movies while decorating. It brought so much joy then, and now I can bring that same joy to others.”

Keep up with Raymond Valdez on Instagram @cosmic_ray_designs.