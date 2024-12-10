Pet Pics with Santa and The Grinch at Pearl Bar
December 8, 2024
This holiday season, Santa teamed up with the Grinch for some fabulously festive mischief. Pearl Bar and Side Peace hosted “Pets Pics with Santa and The Grinch,” where attendees brought their furry friends for quirky and adorable holiday photo ops. The festivities didn’t stop there. Side Peace also hosted a vibrant Christmas Market featuring over 20 LGBTQ vendors, showcasing unique gifts, crafts, and creations. The event was accompanied by live music from the talented Morena Roas, adding a festive and inclusive soundtrack to the holiday celebration.
Photos by Dolores Hernandez @doloreshernandezv for Pearl Bar
￼
Will you help us keep community news alive in Houston? For over 30 years, OutSmart has been Houston’s trusted LGBTQ+ media. Support us with a tax-deductible donation through the OutSmart Foundation—every contribution makes a difference.