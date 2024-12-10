Grace Place’s 9th Annual Haus of Gingerbread Competition and Fundraiser

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The 9th Annual Haus of Gingerbread Competition and Fundraiser brought festive cheer and holiday realness to Frost Town Brewing, raising an impressive $30,000 for Grace Place. The event featured spirited gingerbread decorating competitions, a lively raffle, and delicious bites from Kindred Kitchen.

Teams showcased their creativity with dazzling gingerbread masterpieces, adding a playful yet competitive edge to the celebration. Guests enjoyed complimentary snacks and food for sale, while the warm, inclusive atmosphere reflected the heart of the LGBTQ community.

Grace Place is a safe, welcoming environment for vulnerable homeless youth of all sexualities and gender identities, providing nourishment, healthy relationships, and hope for the future

Photos by Hailie Alexandra Durrett @hailiedurrett for Grace Place