Grace Place’s 9th Annual Haus of Gingerbread Competition and Fundraiser
December 7, 2024
The 9th Annual Haus of Gingerbread Competition and Fundraiser brought festive cheer and holiday realness to Frost Town Brewing, raising an impressive $30,000 for Grace Place. The event featured spirited gingerbread decorating competitions, a lively raffle, and delicious bites from Kindred Kitchen.
Teams showcased their creativity with dazzling gingerbread masterpieces, adding a playful yet competitive edge to the celebration. Guests enjoyed complimentary snacks and food for sale, while the warm, inclusive atmosphere reflected the heart of the LGBTQ community.
Grace Place is a safe, welcoming environment for vulnerable homeless youth of all sexualities and gender identities, providing nourishment, healthy relationships, and hope for the future
Photos by Hailie Alexandra Durrett @hailiedurrett for Grace Place
Will you help us keep community news alive in Houston? For over 30 years, OutSmart has been Houston’s trusted LGBTQ+ media. Support us with a tax-deductible donation through the OutSmart Foundation—every contribution makes a difference.