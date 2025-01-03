SHARCs: Houston’s Inclusive and Queer-Friendly Women’s Rugby Team

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Deep in the heart of Houston’s vibrant sports community, the sHARCs (“she” Houston Athletic Rugby Club) stand out as one of the city’s most inclusive and queer-friendly women’s rugby teams. With approximately 80% of its members identifying as LGBTQ, the sHARCs offer a safe and empowering space for women athletes of all backgrounds.

The women’s team emerged from the older Houston Athletic Rugby Club (HARC), founded in 1998. According to sHARCs assistant coach Kiana “KC” Curl, they adopted their name in 2014, solidifying their identity on the local rugby scene. “Our coach at the time came up with it randomly, but it stuck and we’ve leaned into the name,” KC explains.

Originally a Division 2 team, the sHARCs rose to Division 1 in 2018, reflecting their growth both in numbers and competitiveness. However, as co-coach and longtime player Barbie Curl notes, their mission transcends winning games. “We’re about growing women’s rugby locally and across Texas. It’s about being inclusive, teaching the game to newcomers, and showing that rugby is for everyone.”

Inclusivity isn’t just a buzzword for the sHARCs, it’s part of the group’s mission. With players of all shapes, sizes, and experience levels, the team actively recruits from diverse communities, including Houston’s LGBTQ and BIPOC populations. Amanda Martinez, the team’s social-media manager, highlights the importance of visibility. “We’ve been hosting Rugby 101 events, and the turnout has been incredible. Women are excited to try the sport, even if they’ve never seen a rugby match before,” she says.

This welcoming environment extends to players of all gender identities. Although World Rugby’s policies on transgender athletes have been restrictive, USA Rugby—and by extension, the sHARCs—remain committed to inclusivity. KC elaborates: “Trans men can play without restriction, and trans women are eligible under certain conditions. We ensure everyone feels included and supported.”

Beyond the field, the sHARCs prioritize mental and physical well-being, creating a tight-knit community that feels like family. “Rugby is a sport for all body types,” says KC. “Whether you’re tall, short, muscular, or lean, there’s a place for you. The diversity of our team is one of our greatest strengths.”

The sHARCs invite newcomers to join their practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 10:00 p.m. at Bayland Park. “You don’t need any prior experience,” says Barbie. “Just show up, and we’ll teach you everything you need to know.”

Player Spotlights:

A Passion Shared with a Partner

Kiana “KC” Curl

Assistant Coach & Fly Half

With 14 years of rugby experience, KC is both a player and coach for the sHARCs. For her, the sport is deeply personal. “My favorite aspect of rugby is sharing it with my wife,” she says.

“We’re both passionate about the game and our team. It’s amazing to do something I love with someone I love.” KC’s leadership extends beyond the field.

She sees rugby as a metaphor for life’s challenges. “Life is like a rugby game—you face obstacles, but you keep moving forward,” she says. Under her guidance, the sHARCs continue to thrive as a beacon of inclusivity and athleticism in Houston.

Finding Community through Rugby

Kyra Del Olmo

Wing

New to the sHARCs, Kyra joined the team in mid-2024 after seeing a post from Pearl Bar, the popular Houston lesbian bar. “I work from home, so I was looking for a way to be more active and social,” she says. Despite initial nerves, Kyra quickly found her footing, scoring her first try within months of joining. “The community is incredibly welcoming,” she says. “It’s one of the largest LGBTQ+ groups I’ve seen in Houston, and I’ve lived here my whole life.” For Kyra, rugby has been transformative. “I’ve learned that consistency and showing up can lead to incredible growth.”

From Rookie to Role Model

Alli Waterwell

Outside Center & Wing

After a 15-year hiatus from rugby, Alli Waterwall returned to the sport in 2024, joining the sHARCs as an outside center and wing. “I’ve always loved sports and being part of a team,” she shares. “It’s who I am.” A military veteran and mother of two, Alli’s journey back to the field was inspired by her desire to set an example for her children—particularly her young daughter. “I want her to see that girls can do hard and tough things,” she says. For Alli, rugby is more than a game; it’s a testament to resilience. “Your mind gives up before your body does,” she explains. “Rugby has taught me to push past fear and doubt, uncovering strength I didn’t know I had.”

For more information, visit houston.rugby or follow them on Instagram @houstonrugby_women.