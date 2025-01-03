Transgender teen speaks out after brutal attack on METRO bus

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

A Black transgender teen who was attacked while leaving a METRO bus last month broke her silence on Friday. At a press conference held outside the Harris County Criminal Courts Building on January 3, the teen, named Rue, addressed the media.

As Rue was exiting the bus on December 22, she was followed by a man who asked to borrow her phone. But after she asked for it back, the suspect, identified as Joseph Fuerborn, stabbed Rue multiple times, puncturing a lung. Officers treated Rue at the scene on Shepherd and Memorial Drive, but the suspect fled.

Police eventually tracked Fuerborn down with the help of a helicopter and a K9 unit. He was later arrested on Center Street near Washington Avenue, according to KHOU. Fuerborn still had the knife on him when confronted. Officers also linked him to an armed robbery that had taken place earlier. Fuerborn is in custody and has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Alarming statistics about violence toward Black trans Houstonians, from the Transgender Law Center found that Black trans women face disproportionately high rates of violence and discrimination. In Texas, 57% of reported victims of fatal transphobic violence from 2017 to 2020 were Black.

Rue thought she’d be one of them. “I thought I was gonna become one of those — like my worst fears ever come true,” Rue said. “I thought my life was going to end before I even got to start it.”

Austin Ruiz, president of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, expressed gratitude for Rue’s survival while pointing out that this incident is part of an all-too-familiar pattern. “I’m very thankful that Rue is still here with us today,” he said. “Unfortunately, violence like this is something we see all too commonly.”

Ruiz told OutSmart that he saw the incident as part of a broader environment that includes anti-trans rhetoric by state leaders and the recent DPS decision barring the change of gender markers on driver’s licenses and ID cards. However, he’s also heartened by people like HPD’s LGBTQ+ liaison Josephine Jones. “I know that she is a great advocate for our community,” Ruiz said. Organizations like Montrose Grace Place and the Montrose Center also provide vital lifelines and resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

Brad Pritchett, CEO of Equality Texas, added that organizations wanting to report violence or harassment can contact Equality Texas by emailing [email protected]. When incidents are reported, he said, they’re logged, and a social worker on staff helps people access necessary resources. Those resources are vitally needed as trans-Texans face an uncertain future.

Incidents like Rue’s highlight the danger that many trans individuals live with daily. The case itself is drawing increased scrutiny as a result. Whether it goes further is a matter for incoming Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare. Rue’s attorney, Kevin Murray, said they’ve asked the DA’s office for updated charges.

Advocacy groups are rallying around Rue, and you can show your support at an upcoming rally. “Rue’s Rally” will be at Emancipation Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4.