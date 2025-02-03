Deondre Moore and Nathaniel Holley: A Journey of Love and Advocacy

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Deondre B. Moore and Nathaniel Holley are no strangers to the spotlight, nor to the profound challenges and triumphs that come with advocating for marginalized communities. Both of these remarkable individuals have built careers—and lives—centered around fighting stigma and championing HIV awareness and prevention. Their individual successes are impressive, but it’s their shared journey of love, respect, and unwavering support for each other that truly inspires.

Deondre and Nathaniel’s paths crossed in the world of HIV advocacy, where their passion for change and community service initially brought them together. “We met working in the same field, and had some mutual friends,” Deondre recalls. “There was some flirtation in the DMs before Nathaniel suggested we go on a date.”

Their first official outing was no ordinary dinner or coffee date. Instead, they spent a weekend in a cabin in Oklahoma, using the time to connect deeply. “We talked, we got to know each other, and we were very vulnerable with each other,” Nathaniel says. “It built an instant level of trust and communication.” That trust has since become the foundation of their relationship.

Both men have made significant impacts through their work. Deondre, a GLAAD Award-winning human rights activist, began his journey after being diagnosed with HIV in 2014 as a freshman at Sam Houston State University. Rather than letting the diagnosis define him, Deondre used it as a catalyst to educate others, eventually becoming the National Director of U.S. Partnerships and Community Engagement for the Prevention Access Campaign (U=U). Now, he balances advocacy with entrepreneurship as the owner of The Park on Calder, a thriving bar and restaurant in Beaumont, Texas.

Nathaniel’s story is equally compelling. Diagnosed in 2012, he channeled his experiences into advocacy, founding the FreeLux Project to combat stigma and expand access to HIV testing and prevention tools. With degrees from Morehouse College and American University, Nathaniel’s career spans corporate compliance, public health, and community engagement. His passion for visibility and education drives his work. “Sexual health is a part of overall health,” he emphasizes. “It’s important to normalize conversations about it.”

While their careers keep them busy, Deondre and Nathaniel are intentional about making time for each other. “We’re both workaholics,” Deondre admits, “but we make it a point to show up for one another.” Whether that’s attending each other’s events, praying together during difficult moments, or simply offering a reassuring presence, the couple’s bond is strengthened by mutual admiration and shared goals.

For Deondre, one of the most poignant moments in their relationship was seeing his family fully embrace Nathaniel. “I came from a Southern Black Christian home where being gay wasn’t okay,” he notes. Over the years, however, his family has grown more accepting—largely due to Deondre’s advocacy work and openness.

At his 30th birthday party, Deondre’s mother publicly welcomed Nathaniel into the family with a heartfelt speech. “She looked at Nathaniel and said, ‘Welcome to the family,’” Deondre recalls. “That moment meant everything to me.”

Nathaniel echoes the sentiment, noting how much he values his growing relationship with Deondre’s parents. “His mom and I have our own bond,” he says. “I feel like they see how much I love their son and want the best for him.”

Nathaniel’s deep respect for Deondre is clear. “He’s incredibly brave, always himself, and never afraid to speak his truth,” Nathaniel shares. For Deondre, Nathaniel’s authenticity and kindness are equally inspiring. “I used to think I wouldn’t date someone who gets their nails done or embraces femininity,” he confesses, “but now, I’d have a heart attack if he didn’t.”



As they look to the future, Deondre and Nathaniel dream of blending their personal and professional lives even further. They’re already finding ways to align their work, from co-hosting community events to discussing joint ventures that merge their unique skill sets. They’re also planning for a family and to live on a farm—Nathaniel’s dream—which they’re both saving money for.

When asked what advice they’d give to other couples navigating similar dynamics, Nathaniel says, “Be with someone you admire and respect, and know what you want from a relationship before entering one.”

Deondre adds, “Let yourself be vulnerable. Be all in, even if you’re afraid.”

With their combined energy, commitment, and love, Deondre Moore and Nathaniel Holley exemplify what it means to thrive, both individually and as a couple. Their story is a testament to the power of advocacy, authenticity, and unconditional support—not just for their communities, but for each other.

As they continue to grow together, their work and love serve as a reminder that when people come together with a shared vision, incredible things can happen.

Keep up with Deondre Moore on Instagram @deondrebmoore and Nathaniel Holley @nathanielholleyofficial.