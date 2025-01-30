Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 30 – February 2

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, January 30

THRIVE Small Business Summit and Matchmaker

The THRIVE Small Business Summit is a catalyst event of the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, designed to empower, educate, and inspire small business owners, entrepreneurs, and leaders to grow and thrive. Hilton Garden Inn/Home2 Suites, 6840 Almeda Rd. 8 a.m.

Alley Theatre: ActOut for December: a love years in the making

Ticket holders for the Alley Theatre’s production of December: a love years in the making can enjoy this pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m.

Out at the Rodeo Presents: Pink Pony Pearl at Pearl Bar

Get ready for a night of pink glam drag bingo, delicious steaks, and a Chappell Roan look-alike contest as Out at the Rodeo turns Pearl Bar into a Pink Pony Club. 4216 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Friday, January 31

Fabulous and Fruity Bingo Fundraiser

Frost Town Brewing hosts a night of fun and games during Fruity Fridays. All funds raised from sales of Bingo cards will go to the Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas. Prizes will be awarded to winners. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 viewing party at Rich’s Houston. Drink specials and half-off appetizers. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Modern Nostalgia at Michael’s Outpost

Head over to Michael’s Outpost and go back to the ’80s with special guest Ms. Gay Pride Houston Justice Taylor. Hosted by Lana Blake, Violet S’Arbleu, and Dominique O. Ross. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Lunar New Year at Asia Society Texas

Featuring music and dance performances as well as zodiac-inspired activities, Asia Society Texas’ annual festival celebrates Lunar New Year traditions from across Asia. Free and open to the public. 1370 Southmore Blvd. 10 a.m.

Coalition for Trans Liberation Houston Chapter Kickoff

The Mahogany Project kicks off the Coalition for Trans Liberation – Houston Chapter, a transformative alliance empowering Black-led transgender, gender-diverse, and intersex (TGI) organizations to drive systemic change. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 10 a.m.

“Show the Love” Benefit Show

Barcode presents “Show the Love,” a fundraiser benefitting Tanya Hyde emceed by Angela Mercy and Justice Taylor and featuring performances by Kofi, Preston Steamed, Alexa Bouvier, Talon Devereaux Whitney, and more. 817 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

DJ Jesus Montanez at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston welcomes back DJ Jesus Montanez. Considered one of Mexico’s top DJs, Jesus has played at the best nightclubs and parties across the world, including Hydrate Chicago and Xion Atlanta. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 2

Mr. & Miss Silver Spurs

Los Robles hosts the Mr. & Miss Silver Spurs pageant, a benefit for TGRA Houston. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 3 p.m.

Neon Boots Free Bachata Dance Class

Learn a new step as Neon Boots presents a free introductory Bachata dance class. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5:30 p.m.

Janell Barbie Royale presents Houston Turnabout Show at Club Crystal

Jazell Barbie Royale presents the Houston Turnabout Show, with a grand prize of $5000. Club Crystal, 6680 SW Frwy. 6 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Monday, February 3

Paul Hope Cabarets Presents: From Baghdad to Baseball

Paul Hope hosts an evening of Broadway standards from shows ranging from Kismet all the way to Damn Yankees. Ovations Night Club, 2536 Times Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5

Pride Houston 365 Logo and GM Candidate Reveal

Pride Houston 365 hosts its 2025 LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration logo and Grand Marshal candidate reveal event at Lustre Pearl. 2106 Dallas St. 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 6

Drag Bingo Benefit at Los Robles

Join the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association for their annual Drag Bingo fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards their Scholarship and Emergency Crisis Aid Fund. Los Robles Bar and Grill, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

Wags & Whiskers Luncheon and Pet Fashion Show

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston honors Houston legend Frank Billingsley at Wags & Whiskers, a fundraiser for the Animeals on Wheels program providing free pet food to dogs and cats of homebound seniors. Hotel ZaZa, 5701 Main St. 11 a.m.

Sunday, February 9

Pride Day at HGO for La Bohème

Join Houston Grand Opera for Pride Day at a matinee of Puccini’s timeless La Bohème. This special event features a performance by Pride Chorus Houston and a special brunch menu with themed cocktails. OutSmart readers can buy one ticket and get another one 50% off using code OUTSMART50. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 2 p.m.

Project Love Gala

Brazoria County Pride presents an evening supporting local LGBTQ initiatives. Experience a night of entertainment, connection, and community. Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd, Lake Jackson. 6 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.