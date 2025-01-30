Bunnies on the Bayou Presents Snow Bunnies 2025

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Bunnies on the Bayou hosted Snow Bunnies, its first fundraiser of 2025, at Rich’s Houston.

The festive crowd grooved to music by DJ Johnny Vibe and were treated to sensational performances by Blackberri, Adriana LaRue, Mari Jane, and Glamstar.

All net proceeds from the event went to support the work of Bunnies on the Bayou, a nonprofit organization serving the Greater Houston LGBTQ community since 1979. Best known for its annual Easter Sunday mega-party in downtown Houston, the organization raises essential funds for 12 local LGBTQ nonprofits that provide critical services such as healthcare access, youth and senior support, and advocacy for equity and inclusion.