Photos

Bunnies on the Bayou Presents Snow Bunnies 2025

January 19, 2025

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email January 30, 2025
20 Less than a minute

Bunnies on the Bayou hosted Snow Bunnies, its first fundraiser of 2025, at Rich’s Houston.

The festive crowd grooved to music by DJ Johnny Vibe and were treated to sensational performances by Blackberri, Adriana LaRue, Mari Jane, and Glamstar.

All net proceeds from the event went to support the work of Bunnies on the Bayou, a nonprofit organization serving the Greater Houston LGBTQ community since 1979. Best known for its annual Easter Sunday mega-party in downtown Houston, the organization raises essential funds for 12 local LGBTQ nonprofits that provide critical services such as healthcare access, youth and senior support, and advocacy for equity and inclusion.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email January 30, 2025
20 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Back to top button