Pride Houston 365 to Host 2025 Logo and Grand Marshal Reveal

Pride Houston 365 is set to unveil its official 2025 Pride Celebration Logo and Grand Marshal nominees at Lustre Pearl on Wednesday, February 5. The event marks the beginning of this year’s Pride activities, featuring live entertainment, music, and the announcement of individuals selected as nominees for Grand Marshals for the 47th Annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration.

“For several decades, the Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration has served as a symbol of inclusivity, equality, and recognition within the community. This year’s theme, ‘Celebration Is Our Legacy,’ reflects the history and progress of the LGBTQ+ community,” a press release from the organization stated.

The Grand Marshals of the Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration are recognized for their contributions to LGBTQ+ rights and representation in Houston.

“This year, we aim to acknowledge those who have paved the way and those continuing the work for future generations,” Pride Houston 365 President Tiffany Scales added.

The event at Lustre Pearl will begin at 6:00 p.m. and includes the announcement of the Grand Marshal nominees and the 2025 Celebration Logo. The evening will also feature performances by artists including Alexeyus Paris, Velvet, Artemis, Trinidad, and D’Vaylon Iman Dickerson. DJ Twerksum and MC Dirrty will also perform.

“The lineup includes individuals who have been part of Houston’s LGBTQ+ community and culture,” Pride Houston 365 Director of Marketing Isaiah McSwain noted.

Pride Houston 365, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been organizing annual events to promote unity and representation within the LGBTQ+ community for over four decades.

McSwain closed with the reminder, “Our efforts extend beyond the festival and parade to ongoing community engagement and advocacy,”

To which Scales added, “You deserve to enjoy your experience!”

For more information and to RSVP, visit PrideHouston365.org