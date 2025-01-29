GLAD Law and NCLR File Federal Lawsuit Against Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Washington, D.C. — GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD Law) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) have filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging President Trump’s January 27, 2025, executive order banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

The legal challenge, Talbott v. Trump, asserts that the ban violates the constitutional right to equal protection and seeks relief on behalf of six active service members and two individuals seeking to enlist.

“When you put on the uniform, differences fall away and what matters is your ability to do the job,” said Second Lieutenant Nicolas Talbott of the Army. “Every individual must meet the same objective and rigorous qualifications in order to serve. It has been my dream and my goal to serve my country for as long as I can remember. My being transgender has no bearing on my dedication to the mission, my commitment to my unit, or my ability to perform my duties in accordance with the high standards expected of me and every servicemember.”

The plaintiffs, representing all branches of the military, bring decades of collective experience and achievements, including a West Point graduate, multiple master’s degree holders, and decorated personnel with commendations ranging from Meritorious Service Medals to a Bronze Star. They have served honorably on numerous deployments worldwide.

Ensign Dan Danridge, a student flight officer in the U.S. Navy, highlighted the irrelevance of gender identity in service. “I’ve been military my entire life. I was born on a military base,” Danridge shared. “Every day I lace up my boots the same as everybody else. I pass the same tests as everybody else. Being transgender is irrelevant to my service. What matters is that I can complete the tasks that are critical to our mission.”

Captain Gordon Herrero of the U.S. Army warned of the operational impact of the ban. “Separating qualified Soldiers like me will create critical vacancies across the force and could jeopardize the unit cohesion and trust that are vital to our mission,” he said. “My family has a long tradition of military service and it’s the only career I’ve pursued. There’s nothing about being transgender that makes me better or worse than any other Soldier I serve alongside. We are all here because we are committed to our country, and we are passionate, willing, and able to serve effectively.”

Sergeant First Class Kate Cole emphasized the harm the ban would cause to military readiness. “I’ve spent more than half my life in the Army, including combat in Afghanistan,” Cole said. “Removing qualified transgender soldiers like me means an exodus of experienced personnel who fill key positions and can’t be easily replaced, putting the burden on our fellow soldiers left behind. That’s just wrong — and it destabilizes our armed forces.”

Jennifer Levi, Senior Director of Transgender and Queer Rights at GLAD Law, criticized the policy as discriminatory and harmful. “This ban betrays fundamental American values of equal opportunity and judging people on their merit,” Levi asserted. “It slams the door on qualified patriots who meet every standard and want nothing more than to serve their country, simply to appease a political agenda. That’s not just un-American, it makes our country weaker by pushing away talented service members who put their lives on the line every day for our nation.”

Shannon Minter, legal director at NCLR, echoed Levi’s sentiments. “President Trump’s repeated targeting of transgender service members is a stain on our military,” Minter said. “Anyone who meets the standards should be able to serve. There are already thousands of transgender service members currently in the military who have met the standards and more than proven themselves.”

GLAD Law and NCLR were instrumental in successfully challenging Trump’s first attempt to ban transgender military service in 2017. That policy was blocked by federal courts and ultimately reversed by President Biden in 2021.

In addition to GLAD Law and NCLR, the plaintiffs in this case are represented by Joseph Wardenski, Principal Attorney at Wardenski P.C.