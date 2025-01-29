Chamber Business Event Changes Venue After Trump’s DEI Ban

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

A Houston-based LGBTQ+ business event was forced to relocate on short notice after President Donald Trump’s executive order banning Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives within federal agencies led the Federal Reserve to withdraw as its venue.

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce had planned to host the Thrive Small Business Summit and Matchmaker at the Houston branch of the Federal Reserve on Thursday, but organizers were informed at the last minute that the event was no longer permissible under the new federal directive.

“It was a gut punch,” Tammi Wallace, co-founder, president, and CEO of the Chamber, told the Houston Chronicle. “Here’s an event that’s about businesses. It’s about our economy; it’s about supporting small businesses that are working hard … so to get this email was very painful. It was very painful reading that, especially considering everything we’ve seen in the last few weeks — just knowing this is what’s happening, and this is what’s happening in our country.”

In an email provided to the Houston Chronicle, a Federal Reserve employee explained that while the bank initially believed the event did not violate Trump’s executive order, officials later determined it was in conflict with the directive.

“As I’m sure you’re aware, a number of executive orders have been implemented by the new presidential administration that pertain to the work of federal agencies. In particular, any initiative related to DEI has been curtailed,” the email stated. “Our operating understanding was that the Thrive event was permissible because of its business and economic development focus. Unfortunately, this evening, we learned that we could not host the event and remain in compliance with the executive order.”

A Federal Reserve spokesperson declined to comment, according to the Houston Chronicle.

With approximately 120 attendees expected, organizers have moved the event to the Hilton Garden Inn. Wallace said the Fed had agreed to host the event in November after rising attendance created the need for a larger venue. Despite the setback, Wallace emphasized that she and her organization remain committed to pushing forward.