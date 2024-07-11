PhotosPride 2024
DNVRMX ‘Everything’s Bigger’ Pride Festival 2024
June 29, 2024
Houston’s Pride Weekend: Everything’s Bigger Pride Festival, hosted by DNVRMX’s Marti Frieson at NOTO Houston, was a sold out event. For the massive Pride Main Event, the international brand XLSIOR Mykonos brought their famous SUGAR FREE party to Houston’s newest super club. This year’s celebration was extra sweet, featuring TWO international guest DJs: XLSIOR star resident DJ Eversend from France, and DJ/Producer Dani Brasil, along with Houston’s own resident DJ, Marti Frieson. DNVRMX and XLSIOR teamed up to deliver an immersive production with stunning lighting, visuals, and installations, creating a night too sweet to resist.
Photos by Victor Contreras for DNVRMX
