God Said ‘GO!’

Earlier this summer, openly gay singer-songwriter and alternative R&B and pop artist Omar Apollo released his highly anticipated sophomore album God Said No to universal acclaim. Across the record, listeners will find the DNA of R&B and pop; however, Apollo folds in elements of a myriad of other genres to create an aural landscape that is unique yet grounded by his ultrapersonal lyrics about the finite and often fleeting aspects of love and romance.

Promoting this album, Apollo embarked on his God Said No World Tour on July 15 in Melbourne, Australia. The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off in Indianapolis on August 20 and will come to Houston’s White Oak Music Hall on September 19. “I think the album will be presented in a way that makes me feel fulfilled,” says Apollo of the tour. “I feel like it’s hard to get a visual through an iPhone video. Real life will change the listening experience entirely and hopefully allow people to connect with the music on a deeper level.”

Since the 2022 release of Ivory, his debut studio album, Apollo’s career has been a whirlwind of star-building experiences that have kept him extremely busy. He promoted Ivory with his Desvelado tour, which was his first headlining tour and included two performances at the 2022 Coachella festival. Later in 2022, Apollo went back on the road with his Prototype tour to support Ivory‘s deluxe edition. Apollo also received the Future Icon Award from Variety Hitmakers and his “Invincible” music video won the Best R&B/Soul Video – International Award at the UK Music Video Awards.

In early 2023, Apollo returned to touring and opened for SZA on her SOS Tour. In addition to performing live music, in 2023 Apollo was announced as the ambassador for Youth to the People, a skincare brand, and minted a career as a fashion model by starring in Loewe’s fall/winter 2023 men’s campaign. Apollo was also honored with the Inspira Award at the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Awards. Additionally, he was nominated for the Rolling Stone en Español Awards’ Breakout Star of the Year, the Grammy Awards’ Best New Artist, and the GLAAD Media Awards’ Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist awards, among others, and was recognized as a runner-up for the Queerties Awards’ Best Breakout Musical Artist award.

Last fall, Apollo booked a three-month stay in London. Yet, this was no vacation for the young artist. He took rain-drenched walks around the city; pored over the poetry of Mary Oliver, Victoria Chang, and Ocean Vuong to draw inspiration for what would become God Said No; and listened to artists like Kate Bush, Labi Siffre, Giorgio Moroder, Beyoncé, and Lana del Rey in heavy rotation during that period as well.

“Going on tour with SZA allowed me to play arenas for the first time. I think that shifted my perspective on how I write songs and developed my new album God Said No,” explains Apollo. Within the legendary walls of London’s Abbey Road Studios, Apollo—along with producers Teo Halm, Blake Slatkin, and Carter Lang—laid the foundation for his sophomore album. Each of God Said No’s 14 tracks was drawn from the damage and heartbreak Apollo felt after a fervid and fiery relationship burned out.

Now, Apollo who took his pain and turned it into art is sharing that art with the world. And on the God Said No World Tour his highly acclaimed live performances showcase more than just his musical talents. “I’ve been dancing Mexican folk ballet since I was young, so I wanted to incorporate some of those elements and bring back dancing into my show,” Apollo notes. “It’s going to be a whole new experience for me and the fans.”

During the God Said No World Tour, seasoned Apollo fans have delighted in seeing Apollo perform favorites such as “Killing Me,” “3 Boys,” “Invincible,” “Tamagotchi,” and “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All).” Likewise, his newer fans have been treated to “Less of You,” “Spite,” and “Dispose of Me,” all of which are singles from God Said No. “I hope they [my audiences] get a sense of enjoyment and feel like they got their money’s worth. I know what it’s like to have to save money to see an artist perform,” states Apollo. “I just want everyone who comes to enjoy themselves and feel the spirit of creativity.”

With no sign of slowing down, God may have said “No” to Apollo’s love affair, but He definitely didn’t say “No” to Apollo’s creativity, tenacity, and inevitable rise to superstardom. This may be your last chance to see Apollo at a venue as intimate as White Oak Music Hall for quite some time, so don’t say you haven’t been warned.

Lastly, for anyone wondering how Apollo does it—or how they can do it—he offers this sage advice: “I drink lots of water, sleep, meditate, and do vocal warmups. You have to be very mindful of what you put in your body.”

WHAT: Omar Apollo: God Said No World Tour

WHEN: September 19

WHERE: White Oak Music Hall

INFO: tinyurl.com/46ejm3ka