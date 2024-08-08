Gayest & Greatest 2024: Sponsorship Opportunities

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

For the past 27 years, OutSmart has celebrated Houston’s LGBTQ fan favorites with our annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers participate in the competition by voting for their top choices in a variety of categories—from people in our community to the arts, to real estate, and nightlife. This year’s winners will be announced in our October 2024 issue.

Hundreds of the Gayest & Greatest winners, finalists, and friends attended our annual celebration each year, and many of the winners enjoyed showing off their awards. All of this is possible due in part to our local community partners and sponsors who help crown our winners!

Over 1,000 guests attended the 27th annual awards celebration and our lively party! Past performances include Barry Mii Dandy, Hu’Nee B, and host Violet S’Arbleu, along with beats by DJ Mel Frausto and scrumptious treats from Kindred Kitchen Catering. We are always thrilled to see so many readers, community leaders, and sponsorship partners in attendance!

Did you know that OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest issue is one of our most anticipated editions of the year? It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with our engaged readership.

• Affluent adult women, men and nonbinary

• 25-65 years old

• Seeking lifestyle experiences

• Early adapters of luxury brands

• Traveling from Houston and nearby area

Get Your Fans Involved! Ready to win big in this year’s competition? Let your followers know you’re in the running with our awesome social media images! Share the images on your favorite platforms and make sure to tag us using #GayestandGreatest2024. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, or X.

Download Nominate Banners (Aug. 5-19) HERE.

Download Vote Banners (Aug. 20-Sept 5) HERE.

Become a Sponsor!

Sponsoring our Gayest & Greatest awards comes with a wide array of benefits, including a sponsorship banner that appears on every page of the online ballot throughout the duration of the contest. Request ad information HERE. For more information, contact Greg Jeu, Publisher at (713) 520-7237 ext. 710 or email: marketing@outsmartmagazine.com.