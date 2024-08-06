Vice President Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz for 2024 election

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris announced her selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate for the 2024 presidential election. The decision has drawn praise from LGBTQ advocacy groups and underscores the campaign’s commitment to equality and inclusion.

Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, lauded the choice, stating, “Governor Tim Walz is a strong ally for our community and a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ equality. As governor, Walz worked with LGBTQ+ legislators to transform Minnesota into a refuge for LGBTQ+ families, a state where equality is the law of the land.” Parker emphasized the impact of a Harris-Walz ticket on advancing LGBTQ+ representation in government appointments, expressing confidence in their ability to resonate with voters.

GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis echoed this sentiment, highlighting Walz’s track record of advocacy and inclusion. “Gov. Walz has a proven record of including and protecting LGBTQ people and the fundamental freedoms all Americans treasure,” Ellis affirmed. She pointed to Walz’s initiatives such as protecting transgender health care access and banning conversion therapy, which have solidified his reputation as a champion for LGBTQ rights.

Kate Rohn, Executive Director of Outfront Minnesota, also commended Walz’s commitment, stating, “Governor Walz has long been a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, from his time in the classroom to his tenure in elected office.” Rohn emphasized Walz’s leadership in Minnesota, where he signed legislation into law that bans harmful conversion therapy practices and establishes the state as a haven for transgender individuals seeking health care.

Governor Tim Walz’s Record on LGBTQ Issues (credited to GLAAD):

Signed an executive order in 2023 protecting access to health care for transgender people in Minnesota, directing state agencies to safeguard LGBTQ rights.

Signed a statewide ban on “conversion therapy,” prohibiting attempts to change sexual orientation or gender identity.

Signed a “trans refuge” bill, protecting transgender individuals and families seeking health care in Minnesota.

Vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, opposing discriminatory legislation and promoting Minnesota as a welcoming state.

Signed the PRO Act, codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law, indirectly supporting LGBTQ individuals needing abortion services.

Sponsored the first gay-straight alliance student group as a history teacher and football coach in 1999.

Established a state council on LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans and repealed anti-LGBTQ sections from state law.

Signed bills into law banning the LGBTQ panic defense and protecting library books based on content.

Tonight, Harris and Walz are scheduled to appear together at a rally in Philadelphia, marking the beginning of their joint campaign efforts leading up to the election. The announcement has sparked enthusiasm among LGBTQ advocates and underscores the pivotal role of LGBTQ issues in the upcoming presidential race.

