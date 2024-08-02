Kamala Harris’ commitment to LGBTQ equality: a closer look at her policies and impact

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

As the nation prepares for the upcoming presidential election, understanding where candidates stand on LGBTQ issues is crucial. GLAAD, a leading non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change, has documented the policies and records of presidential candidates, offering valuable insights into their potential impact on LGBTQ rights across America.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ Commitment to LGBTQ Equality

Vice President Kamala Harris has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing LGBTQ rights throughout her career. From her tenure as California’s attorney general to her current role in the Biden-Harris administration, Harris has been an advocate for economic recovery, job creation, and housing affordability, with a focus on supporting marginalized communities.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, significant strides have been made in reducing poverty rates among LGBTQ individuals through economic relief measures such as the American Rescue Plan Act. Signed into law in March 2021, this legislation provided critical support through unemployment benefits, family tax credits, and direct payments, bolstering economic stability for vulnerable populations.

Harris has been a vocal supporter of the Equality Act, which seeks to amend the Civil Rights Act to include comprehensive protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. This legislative initiative ensures equal rights across crucial areas such as housing, education, public accommodations, and credit access.

In the realm of housing equality, Harris has advocated for the Fair and Equal Housing Act, which aims to strengthen protections against discrimination faced by LGBTQ individuals by explicitly adding sexual orientation and gender identity as protected characteristics under the Fair Housing Act.

Additionally, Harris has championed workplace protections for LGBTQ individuals, opposing anti-LGBTQ legislation that threatens equal rights and employment opportunities. She has highlighted the importance of inclusive policies that promote workplace diversity and non-discrimination practices.

Economic Policies and Impact

Economically, Vice President Harris has proposed measures aimed at alleviating financial burdens on middle-class and working families. Her support for initiatives like the LIFT the Middle Class Act underscores her commitment to reducing income inequality and promoting economic stability through targeted tax credits and relief programs.

During her tenure as California’s attorney general, Harris played a pivotal role in enacting the California Homeowner Bill of Rights, legislation designed to safeguard homeowners from unfair practices and promote housing stability—an issue of particular significance for LGBTQ individuals facing discrimination in housing markets.

The contrast in presidential candidates’ records on LGBTQ issues is stark and pivotal for voters concerned with equality and social justice. Vice President Kamala Harris’ advocacy and policy proposals reflect a proactive approach to advancing LGBTQ equality and addressing economic disparities. GLAAD’s comprehensive documentation provides voters with essential information to make informed decisions aligned with their values and aspirations for a more inclusive society.

Donald Trump’s record can be found here. The full anti-LGBTQ Trump record is available on GLAAD’s Trump Accountability Tracker.

For more detailed information on Vice President Kamala Harris’ stance on jobs, the economy, and housing, visit GLAAD’s fact sheet here.