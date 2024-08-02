Sweet Symphony

Influenced by the strong women who have come before her in the music industry, Sugar Joiko says her music is made to inspire and lift people up, and the singer-songwriter’s new album DJ SAVE MY LIFE is her latest extension of that soulful dance and synthwave pop.

“I hope people can take in the fun and love for living life, including the learning from mistakes, that I share in my music,” she says. “I hope my music can give other queer girls the freedom and desire to be who they are and to do what they love to do in life.”

Joiko, who is also aa producer, says music has always been a big part of her life, with some of her biggest influences being Sade, Janet Jackson, and Missy Elliott. It’s these trailblazing women that showed the singer there was a spot for her in the music industry.

“With women still being a huge minority in the production part of the industry, I looked up to Missy heavily growing up,” she says. “She’s one of the reasons why I’m the music producer I am today.”

Making music for a living is interesting because the process is ever-changing, Joiko says, allowing her to express herself and showcase her authenticity.

“That’s perhaps one of the most challenging yet rewarding parts about it,” she says. “Music has helped me grow musically, emotionally, spiritually, and in so many other ways in between. And it’s pretty cool that others get to see the timeline throughout my work as I continue growing as an artist. I think my favorite part about the music process is how, for me, it writes itself. It’s not something I can turn on and off at will. One week I’m just a normal gamer-girl, and in the next, an entire album can come out of me in two days. I never know when to expect it. I just trust myself and I’m not afraid of allowing my authenticity to shine through my story and my art.”

For anyone who wants to get involved in the music industry, Joiko says you can only fail if you give up.

“Just move forward,” she says. “Don’t wait for perfection. If your sound is authentically you, it can never be outdated.”

For more information, go to sugarjoiko.com