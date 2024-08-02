Perfect Pour

Gin Martini, whose real name is Ginger Martinez, has loved pop music for as long as she can remember, and the musician is now wanting to inspire a new generation with her material.

“A lot of my songs are about being yourself, staying strong, keeping your head up, moving on,” she says. “My last album, The Human Experience, was made to be able to have on in the background throughout your day—yoga, cleaning up, etc. I just wanted something chill enough to enjoy.”

Martini grew up on N Sync, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. It’s these influences that have inspired her material. For her song “Holly Would,” Martini says she dabbled with music production, opening the door to new possibilities with her future music.

“The most interesting part about creating music is you’re always learning,” she says. “I like to create my own beats and sounds, so I’m always asking, researching and trying to find ways to get that sound! For ‘Holly Would,’ I learned how to make a beat by using the arpeggiator feature on my synthesizer, and that was a game changer! It created an automatic groove and was easier to build a beat around!”

“What Should I Do” continued Martini’s more experimental side, with the artist going into the studio not sure what would be created.

“I literally had the mic recording and didn’t know what to sing about and had an existential crisis while recording,” she says. “I just went with it and the song became about that! Now when I’m producing beats and starting a new song, I try to find sounds that I like and go from there. It’s just me and my laptop and a MIDI controller. I play guitar and piano as well, so I like to throw those into a few tracks. My most popular track right now is ‘Until I’m Gone,’ which is a guitar and vocal track featuring Chris Walker, aka Krissy Strange.”

Going forward, Martini wants to focus more on experimental pop music, getting her music licensed for use in TV and film. She says her upcoming album Harmony will further show her growth as an indie artist.

“Harmony is based on a lyric from my first single, ‘Arise,’ that says ‘Discover the harmony in your life.’ Growing in my music means discovering who I am as an artist/writer, singing and honoring that,” she says. “Things have been harmonious in my life right now and it’s fun to be able to document that. This is how I feel at this moment in time!”

If someone wants to pursue music professionally, Martini advises to do your research, trust your gut, and don’t give up.

“So many artists second guess themselves or get into crummy deals that are too good to be true,” she warns. “Slow and steady wins the race. Always be learning!”

For more information, go to linktr.ee/GinMartiniCanSing.