Lady Gaga Celebrates Trans, Queer People in Grammy Acceptance

Lady Gaga, whose duet with Bruno Mars “Die with a Smile” won the award for Best Duo/Group Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards, gave heartfelt recognition to trans and queer people in her acceptance speech.



(Video credit: CBS, Recording Academy, CNN, CBS/Recording Academy)

After complimenting Mars and thanking her fiancé Michael Polansky for his support, Gaga received a standing ovation when she continued, “I just wanna say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love, thank you.”