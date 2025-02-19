WorldPride 2025 Music Festival Brings Star-Studded Lineup to Washington, DC

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The WorldPride Music Festival 2025, scheduled for June 6-7, will be a spectacular two-day event held at the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. This celebration will mark a monumental milestone—Capital Pride’s 50th anniversary—and will bring together global superstars, diverse music genres, and immersive experiences.

As one of the biggest LGBTQ events in the world, the festival promises to feature a dynamic and star-studded lineup. Headlining the event will be international superstars Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, Zedd, and a host of other renowned performers. Artists including Galantis, Grimes, Kim Petras, Marina, Sofi Tukker, and Tinashe will also bring their electrifying sounds to the stages. In addition, iconic figures such as RuPaul and Paris Hilton are slated to appear, ensuring the festival is as much about entertainment as it is about advocacy and celebration of LGBTQ culture. With a combination of pop, house, drag, techno, and circuit music, the event aims to cater to a wide range of musical tastes, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The WorldPride Music Festival will consist of three main stages offering different genres of music, along with an array of visual art installations and interactive experiences. These curated experiences aim to bring festivalgoers closer to the spirit of WorldPride, creating an environment of inclusion, joy, and visibility. The event will also focus on amplifying LGBTQ voices, offering a platform for the community’s creative expression.

The festival’s organizers have partnered with renowned producers Dreamland, Insomniac Events, and Club Glow to bring this extraordinary celebration to life. These partners are known for producing some of the largest and most innovative events in the world, ensuring that the WorldPride Music Festival will set new standards for pride events everywhere.

The WorldPride Music Festival 2025 in Washington, D.C., is not only a celebration of music but a powerful demonstration of love, equality, and unity. It will be an unforgettable experience for all those who attend, as well as a moment to reflect on the progress made and the work still ahead in the fight for LGBTQ rights and visibility.

What: World Pride Music Festival 2025

When: June 6–7

Where: RFK Festival Grounds, Washington, DC

Info: tinyurl.com/3enytj5b