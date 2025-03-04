The Joy of Becoming Who We Are

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Becoming Who We Are is a charming graphic novel edited by Sammy Lisel and Hazel Newlevant. The creators have compiled several stories about growing up with transgender identity, and have put them into a beautifully illustrated book that couldn’t have arrived at a more appropriate time to comfort kids who may be experiencing gender dysphoria. Houston icon Diamond Stylz is represented in the collection, and she tells her story of fighting for and winning the right to wear a gown to her high school prom. The book has been nominated for a GLAAD award this year, and that means the world to everyone involved.

“These stories are important because of this new attack on LGBT people, particularly trans people, here in the state of Texas and all around the world. But as a Texan, I feel like it’s important because of the book bans and the targeting of supportive parents. I think it’s important to have these stories exist, and to have somebody investing in keeping these stories alive and archiving them. That is an important beacon of light for young people growing up, and for the parents who support us.”

Diamond is no stranger to the GLAAD awards. “I’ve won a GLAAD award before for a long-form journalism,” she reveals. “It was the ABC News Soul of a Nation edition of PRIDE|To Be Seen, which was a documentary with Hulu and Disney.” But for Becoming Who We Are, Diamond finds this to be a particularly important nomination. “Because it is a children’s book, that makes it way more special,” she says. “It doesn’t feel like it’s rooted in the trauma of our experience; it is rooted in the joy, and shows how we can thrive if we have that kind of support system. So this book is so special because of that joy. It’s about a rebellious spirit, a joyous spirit. My transition is rooted in radical self-love. It is rooted in the community connection with new people who have an identity that I share. It’s about connectedness. That’s what my transition was about: finding a new community, a new extended family, a new chosen family. And so, for me, my transition is rooted in connectedness and love.”

Diamond’s activism is not limited to the written (and illustrated) word. She also hosts an outstanding podcast called Marsha’s Plate. The show is all about uplifting transgender voices and includes Diamond with her co-hosts, Bre Starr and LJ. “It is an art and archival initiative,” Diamond says enthusiastically. “I introduce you to people that you might not know that are queer, that are not always transgender, but all the people who are doing trans-inclusive work. So it could be lesbian, it could be gay men, it could be straight people who know that our stories have value and include us in their work. That’s what Marsha’s Plate does. We have conversations and interviews on a weekly basis.”

Becoming Who We Are is available wherever you can get books online and in certain stores, and the Marsha’s Plate podcast is downloadable wherever you find podcasts.

Marsha’s Plate gets over 30,000 listeners a month, and it’s one of the biggest queer shows out there. Diamond Stylz also serves on the Harris County LGBTQIA+ Commission here in Houston, so she creates art, she creates community, and she creates joy. It’s nice to know the GLAAD awards took notes.

Becoming Who We Are: Real Stories about Growing Up Trans is available at bookshop.org

What: 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

When: March 27, 2025

Where: Los Angeles

Info: glaad.org/mediaawards/36/

For more info, visit linktr.ee/diamondstylz.