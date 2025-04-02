Boogie’s Boilin’ Serves Up Love, Seafood, and Southern Hospitality

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Denita Forges and Whitne Dilliehunt are partners in love, parenting, and business, managing their Houston-based seafood venture Boogie’s Boilin’. Their love story began when they met entirely by accident. Denita, a renowned emcee for parties and events, was headed to her hometown of New Orleans to participate in a second-line parade for a women’s organization. Inviting some of her friends on the trip, Denita was introduced to one of the women heading to the event with them—Whitne. Overcome by her beauty and demeanor, Denita stayed in touch with her once they returned home to Houston.

Sometime later, the friendship blossomed into a deepening connection. “Whitne isn’t just my partner,” Denita says, “she’s my peace, purpose, and everything I didn’t know I needed.”

Their love story helped birth Boogie’s Boilin’, which has become one of their full-time businesses.

Letting Whitne experience the liveliness of New Orleans through cuisine, Denita began to cook different dishes for her, as well as doing seafood boils for many of their gatherings as their families began to mesh. Denita’s grandfather was her inspiration. She sought to emulate the way he had prepared food for her entire family throughout her life. Now it was her turn to take on that passion to feed their families whenever they came together to eat and connect.

At one of these family gatherings, in the midst of raving about the food, someone suggested it should be a business. Whitne, who has always believed in Denita and understood the need to monetize their talents, enthusiastically supported the idea. Denita’s grandfather had always called her “Boogie,” and thus it wasn’t long before the restaurant named Boogie’s Boilin’ came into existence.

Boogie’s Boilin’ is based on growth, love, and customer appreciation—simple concepts that the owners believe will continue to sustain the brand. Their business model is based on personal experience, including mobile pop-ups, hands-on catering, and connecting directly with the people they serve. “In Louisiana,” Denita says, “we show love through food, and there’s something special about gathering around a good meal that warms the soul. I want Boogie’s Boilin’ to become a household name for catered events—baby showers, birthday parties, celebrations of all kinds—where we’re not just serving food but sharing love through every boil.”

As their business has grown, they’ve also added a beautiful baby, Langston, to the mix—another manifestation of their growth as a power couple. Many people assume that combining a business partnership with a domestic relationship would complicate things, but they feel strongly that this is not the case. “People often say you shouldn’t mix business with family,” says Whitne, “but it has been a blessing in every way for us.”

This sentiment is shared by Denita, who adds, “I get to love my partner, my child’s mother, my financial advisor, and my best friend—all in one person.”

Recently, Whitne and Denita shared a new goal: winning a pitch competition for their business. Denita has won a few on her own, but Whitne—the more reserved of the two—has never participated. The competition, sponsored by a program called Project Liberate, was centered around making a social impact through a business to reduce inequities among LGBTQ communities of color. Their group project, called The V.I.B.E. Movement, will focus on mentoring and empowering underserved youth and young adults by providing structured mentorship, resources, and a clear path toward achieving their personal and professional goals. Their “No Cap, Just Growth” initiative will offer direct mentorship services and organize a no-cost, three-session mentorship program where selected youth receive focused, impactful support.

The project has received funding from The Normal Anomaly Initiative’s grant from Gilead Sciences, which will provide the group with a $10,000 sponsorship after it completes Project Liberate. Denita also won a previous pitch project for Project Liberate in 2023 and received direct support for Boogie’s Boilin’.

“Winning always feels amazing,” says Denita. “The hard work, the blood, sweat, and tears that go into preparing for a competition—and then sealing it with a victory—makes every challenge worth it.” Smiling, she continues, “This time around, I had an incredible team, and a huge part of that team was my wife, Whitne. As I mentioned earlier about love, parenting, and business, achievements are great on their own, but when you accomplish something with the people who support and uplift you, it takes on a whole new level of meaning.”

Many people would not be able to manage such an intersected life, but Denita and Whitne find joy in simultaneously building a life together and raising a beautiful baby boy. As Boogie’s Boilin’ takes off, the possibilities seen in this loving partnership seem boundless.

For more info, visit tinyurl.com/8pt3kkcw