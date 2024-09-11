LGBTQ Political Caucus Equality Brunch

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus hosted its 15th Annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel, bringing together community members to raise funds for pro-equality candidates in the upcoming elections.

Tamara Siler acted as emcee for the brunch, and Caucus President Austin Davis Ruiz delivered opening remarks. The keynote speaker for the event was State Rep. Jolanda Jones.

The brunch also celebrated individuals making significant contributions to LGBTQ rights and social justice.

Alejandra Salinas received the Jim Owens Newcomer of the Year Award for her outstanding legal work and advocacy. A partner at Susman Godfrey LLP, Salinas has been recognized as one of the top young lawyers in the country. Her pro bono efforts include defending Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and working with the ACLU to end discriminatory policies in schools. Salinas also serves on the board of Second Mile Haiti, supporting children and women in Haiti.

The Barbara Cigainero Volunteer of the Year Award went to Neil Aquino, a long-time advocate for LGBTQ and Democratic causes. In Houston, Aquino founded the Houston Democracy Project, which aims to protect democracy and engage the public on critical issues. He also co-organizes the weekly John Cornyn Houston Office Protest, advocating for LGBTQ rights and democracy.

Lauren Ashley Simmons, a candidate for State Representative in District 146, was honored with the Jim Cotton President’s Award. A Black, queer union organizer, Simmons defeated an anti-LGBTQ incumbent in the primary and is running to represent marginalized communities. Her family’s legacy of activism drives her commitment to fighting for the rights of LGBTQ individuals, especially those who are trans and people of color.

The Monica K. Roberts Trans Advocacy Award went to Meghan Fairbanks, a transgender activist who founded Trans & GenderQueer Houston, a social network for the trans community. Fairbanks, a board member of the Transgender Foundation of America, continues to be a vocal advocate for trans rights, particularly in the face of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Texas.

Kevin Nguyen was presented the Kristin Capps Social Conscience Award. After earning three Bachelor of Science degrees and a Master of Science in College Counseling and Student Development, Nguyen was the head of the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center until SB17 forced its closure in August of 2023.

Abbie Kamin, a Houston City Council member, received the Annise D. Parker Public Service Award for her advocacy for LGBTQ families. Representing District C, including the Montrose neighborhood, Kamin has spearheaded initiatives like Families with Pride and helped secure a permanent home for the Montrose Remembrance Garden.

The George Thomas “Mickey” Leland Humanitarian Award went to Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum. Castex-Tatum started her public service journey as the first African American woman on the San Marcos, TX city council, and in January, 2024, she was named Houston Mayor Pro-Tem by Mayor John Whitmire.

The Bayard Rustin Civil Rights Award was given to Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis for his career-long dedication to LGBTQ equality. As Harris County Commissioner, Ellis led efforts to update the county’s nondiscrimination policies and helped establish the first LGBTQIA+ Commission in the county.

Finally, Kennedy Loftin received the Don Hrachovy Lifetime Achievement Award for his leadership at the Montrose Center, where he led the campaign to build the Law Harrington Senior Living Center, the

largest LGBTQ affordable housing project for seniors in the nation.

The Equality Brunch continues to be a powerful force for change, celebrating leaders who champion equality and raising vital funds to support LGBTQ rights in Texas.

Photos by Dalton DeHart and crew