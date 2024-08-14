Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 15 – 18

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, August 15

MFAH Performance – Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

In celebration of Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer, local DJs Amarji King and MLE create an immersive sound experience in response to the exhibition. Museum of Fine Arts Houston Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. 6:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 16

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Viewing Party

Come out to Rich’s Houston for a Drag Race Global All Stars watch party hosted by Gia LaRue. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Mister & Miss Pride Galveston Pageant

Pride Galveston presents the 2024 Mister and Miss Pride Galveston pageant at Island Time Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd. 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

Do you need to get your ID and other documents updated? Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist you in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

MFAH Summer Lit Series

Experience Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West through the written word. This event features performances by local writers Farrah Fang, Reyes Ramirez, and César Ramos inspired by the exhibition. Museum of Fine Arts Houston Audrey Jones Beck Building, 5601 Main St. 2 p.m.

MSLA Awards Night 2024

Montrose Softball League Association hosts its 2024 Awards Night at South Beach Houston. 810 Pacific St. 5 p.m.

Miller Summer Mixtape

Miller Outdoor Theatre presents the “Miller Summer Mixtape ’24,” a vibrant celebration of Houston’s local music scene with performances and appearances by Kam Franklin, EZ Band, Shelby Ruger, DJ Kardiac, Skyrah Bliss, and DJ Michele McKnight. 6000 Hermann Park Dr. 8 p.m.

GLUE Uniform Night

Misfits Houston are celebrating Uniform Bar Night. Come in your uniform gear and indulge in delicious Jell-o Shots. 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

Mrs. Roper Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts Mrs. Roper themed Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s Houston with performances by Petty Brooks, Adeciya Iman and Desi Andrews. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Queer Cabaret at Barcode

Barcode Houston invites you to the return of Queer Cabaret, a drag variety show hosted by Preston Steamed with appearances by Juniper Ineum, Maxine LaQueene, and Edna Anderson. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

Ongoing:

Island ETC – Head over Heels

East-End Theatre Company presents Head over Heels, a new musical featuring songs by the Go-Go’s. Through August 17. 2317 Mechanic St, Galveston. Show times vary.

“Beach Bodies”

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston. 6 p.m.

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

At the Menil Drawing Institute: RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August 18.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, August 22

Democratic National Convention Watch Party

Join the Human Rights Campaign Houston community to watch and discuss the 2024 National Democratic Convention. Angel Share, 924 Congress St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars LIVE

Enter the Werk Room this Summer and get ready to experience the high kicks and low splits of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9th Season unfolding LIVE on-stage! 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Pride Galveston Beach Bash

Grab your flag and towel and head down to Pride Galveston’s Beach Bash! Enjoy live DJs, snacks, and free goodies. Rain or shine! R.A. Apfel Beach Park, Galveston. 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 7

5th Annual Barry White Birthday Party

Barry White was born in Galveston on September 12, 1944, and what better way to celebrate his birthday than an Island Party! Come on down to Galveston’s Lucky Lounge for food, tunes, cocktails, and fund raising events benefitting Access Coastal Care of Texas (ACCT). 904 Ave. M. 12 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

15th Annual Equality Brunch

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents the 15th annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel. 1600 West Loop South. 11 a.m.

Thursday, September 19

Omar Apollo

Gay singer/songwriter Omar Apollo brings his God Said No tour to White Oak Music Hall. Check out our recent story about the Omar and his new album. 2915 N Main St. 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

Out for Good Gala 2024

In celebration of National Coming Out Day, the Montrose Center hosts its annual fundraising gala, Out for Good, at the Marriott Marquis Houston. OutSmart magazine’s publisher Greg Jeu will be honored with the 2024 LGBTQ Community Vision Award, honoring his decades of service to LGBTQ Houston. The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder (and OutSmart contributor) Ian Haddock is also being honored for making a huge impact on our community in a short period of time. 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

2024 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. Stay tuned for more details!

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.