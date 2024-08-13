Fort Bend County Pride Festival

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

“Culture, Diversity, Love,” was the theme as Fort Bend County Pride celebrated its inaugural Pride Festival at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. The event included a kids’ zone, vendor market, senior corner, and plenty of food and drink options. The atmosphere was festive with performances by DJ Panda, Viva Vidalia, Miss Gay America Dessie Love-Blake, and many more. Representatives from area sports teams, media outlets, and LGBTQ organizations were also on hand.

Fort Bend County Pride celebrates the cultures and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community in Fort Bend County and surrounding areas. Its mission is to educate the broader community, promote equality, and foster civic involvement and responsibility in Fort Bend County and neighboring areas.