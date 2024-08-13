Photos

Fort Bend County Pride Festival

August 11, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 13, 2024
126 Less than a minute

“Culture, Diversity, Love,” was the theme as Fort Bend County Pride celebrated its inaugural Pride Festival at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. The event included a kids’ zone, vendor market, senior corner, and plenty of food and drink options.  The atmosphere was festive with performances by DJ Panda, Viva Vidalia, Miss Gay America Dessie Love-Blake, and many more. Representatives from area sports teams, media outlets, and LGBTQ organizations were also on hand.

Fort Bend County Pride celebrates the cultures and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community in Fort Bend County and surrounding areas. Its mission is to educate the broader community, promote equality, and foster civic involvement and responsibility in Fort Bend County and neighboring areas.

FB Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 13, 2024
126 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com
Back to top button