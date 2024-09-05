Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 5 – 8

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, September 5

Voter Registration at Pearl

In addition to the regular Thursday steak night, Pearl Bar hosts a voter registration event with prizes for everyone who registers. Texas residents can check registration status here. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Houston Pride Forum

Equality Texas hosts a Pride Forum centered on LGBTQ voter resources. The event will include a panel discussion featuring openly LGBTQ elected officials including State Senator Molly Cook and soon-to-be State Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons. The Montrose Center. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 6

Lover of Men Benefit Screening

Lover of Men examines the intimate life of America’s most consequential president, Abraham Lincoln. A portion of proceeds from tickets purchased through a custom link will be donated to Human Rights Campaign. Regal Houston Marq*E, 7600 Katy Frwy and other locations. Show times vary.

Houston Ballet – The Little Mermaid

Houston Ballet opens its 2024-25 season with the Company premiere of John Neumeier’s coveted production of The Little Mermaid, based on the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Through September 15. Show times vary.

Saturday, September 7



The Houston LGBTQ+ Car Club – 35th Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate the Classic Chassis Car Club’s 35th anniversary, the club invites members, friends, and car lovers from across the Greater Houston area to join them for a day of fun, camaraderie, and, of course, classic vehicles. Demeris BBQ, 1702 W. Loop N. 10:30 a.m.

5th Annual Barry White Birthday Party

Barry White was born in Galveston on September 12, 1944, and what better way to celebrate his birthday than an Island Party! Come on down to Galveston’s Lucky Lounge for food, tunes, cocktails, and fund raising events benefitting Access Coastal Care of Texas (ACCT). 904 Ave. M. 12 p.m.

Barbie and Stanley Present: Legends Saloon

Come out to Neon Boots to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary with free mocktails, custom bandanas, photo moments, and more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 12 p.m.

Showgirls

Join host Marsha Mellow and a rotating cast of Houston’s top drag performers at Rich’s Houston for an afternoon of glitz, talent, spectacular performances, and expertly choreographed entertainment. 202 Tuam St. 4 p.m.

2nd Annual Ring-a-Ding-Ding Benefit at Barcode

In recognition of Suicide Awareness Day, the Royal Sovereign Imperial Court of the Single Star (ERSICSS) host the second annual Ring-a-Ding-Ding Show, benefitting the Montrose Center’s LGBT Switchboard 24-Hour Helpline. Barcode Houston. 817 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Kindred Spirits – The 2024 Dance

The annual Kindred Spirits Dance is a tradition carried on by the Montrose Center to honor queer women by providing a safe and affirming space to boogie oogie oogie. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 612 Smith St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

The Caucus: 15th Annual Equality Brunch

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents the 15th annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel. 1600 West Loop South. 11 a.m.

Adriana LaRue’s Birthday Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts a special drag brunch for Adriana LaRue’s birthday. The rotating weekly cast also includes Jazell Barbie Royale and Amaya J Ross, and DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Escándalo at Los Robles

Expect scandal, glamour, and fierce performances as Los Robles Bar & Grill bring a high-energy, telenovela-inspired drag show to the stage. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 3:30 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

Ongoing:

“Beach Bodies” at Galveston Arts Center

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Tuesday, September 10

HRC Presidential Debate Watch Party

Join Human Rights Campaign Houston for a debate watch party co-hosted by Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, Transgender Education Network of Texas, Equality Texas, Parents of Trans Youth, Houston’s New Faces of Pride, Pride Houston 365, Katy Pride, Trans Masculine Alliance of Houston, Texas Stonewall Democrats, and OutSmart magazine. Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar St. 7 p.m.

Friday, September 13

Out at the Ballet – The Little Mermaid

Houston Ballet hosts Out at the Ballet for the current production of The Little Mermaid. The LGBTQ reception includes an exclusive offer of 25% off select seats, along with a complimentary drink voucher and access to a reserved area before the show and during intermission. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 19

Omar Apollo: God Said No tour

Gay singer/songwriter Omar Apollo brings his God Said No tour to White Oak Music Hall. Check out our recent story about the Omar and his new album. 2915 N Main St. 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

2024 Houston Transgender Unity Banquet

The Houston Transgender Unity Banquet is the largest annual Transgender Community event held in Houston. The Banquet raises money for scholarships, Houston Pride activities, Houston Day of Remembrance, and annual recognition awards at Hilton Houston Westchase Hotel, 9999 Westheimer Road, TX 77042.

Thursday, September 26-Sunday, September 29

The Houston Bears: Bear Tubing 2024 Weekend

Bear Tubing is a Texas tradition for gay Bears, Cubs, Otters, Friends, and Admirers. Every year, over 300 participants gather in New Braunfels for a relaxed weekend of fun, featuring a lazy float down the Comal River in inner tubes.

Houston Pride Band: Power to the People!

Houston Pride Band kicks off its 2024-25 concert season with a journey through history to celebrate the activists, movements, and ideas that unite and propel us into a future worth fighting for. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

Out for Good Gala 2024 Beniefitting the Montrose Center

In celebration of National Coming Out Day, the Montrose Center hosts its annual fundraising gala, Out for Good, at the Marriott Marquis Houston. OutSmart magazine’s publisher Greg Jeu will be honored with the 2024 LGBTQ Community Vision Award, honoring his decades of service to LGBTQ Houston. The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder (and OutSmart contributor) Ian Haddock is also being honored for making a huge impact on our community in a short period of time. 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. RSVP here. Stay tuned for more details!

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.