Houston LGBTQ+ Car Club (Classic Chassis Car Club)

The Houston LGBTQ+ Car Club, also known as the Classic Chassis Car Club, is marking a significant milestone—its 35th anniversary—on Saturday, September 7, 2024. What began as a small gathering of five car enthusiasts in 1989 has grown into a vibrant community of over 75 members, united by a shared love for cars, motorcycles, boats, and planes.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the club invites members, friends, and car lovers from across the Greater Houston area to join them for a day of fun, camaraderie, and, of course, classic vehicles. The festivities will kick off with a car show at Demeris BBQ, located at 1702 W. Loop N., Houston, TX. The show starts at 10:30 AM, followed by lunch and a meeting at 11:00 AM. Afterward, the group will hit the road for a drive event to Cosmic Ice Cream Co., where more cars and sweet treats await.

As a regional affiliate of Lambda Car Club International, the largest car club in North America for LGBTQ+ people, the Houston chapter is proud to foster inclusivity and fellowship. The club welcomes all vehicles, regardless of age or condition, and you don’t even need to own a collector vehicle to join—just a passion for automobiles and a desire to connect with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Throughout its history, the Houston LGBTQ+ Car Club has hosted numerous events, including the 2023 National Gay Car Club event, and continues to organize monthly meetings, driving events, and fundraisers. With over 250 members across Texas, this club is not just about cars; it’s about building a community.

For more information on how to join, visit their website or email the club at lgbthoustoncarclub@gmail.com. Whether you’re a long-time member or new to the scene, the Houston LGBTQ+ Car Club looks forward to welcoming you to their 35th-anniversary celebration. Come out and kick some tires with fellow car enthusiasts!

The Houston LGBTQ+ Car Club

35th Anniversary Celebration



Saturday, September 7, 2024



Demeris BBQ

1702 W. Loop N.

Houston, Texas 77008



Car show begins at 10:30 AM

A lunch and meeting follows at 11 AM



Drive Event: after the meeting at Demeris,

we’ll drive to Cosmic Ice Cream Co.

8207 Long Point Rd. Houston, Texas

to enjoy more cars and ice cream treats.

Website: Lambda Car Club – Houston • Facebook: @classicchassis