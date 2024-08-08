Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 8 – 11

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, August 8

Pride Night at Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater hosts its Pride night pre-show Happy Hour featuring drink specials, light bites, and cabaret performances by Megan Jankovic, Laura Kaldis, and Angela Pinina. before the performance of The Woman in Black. 2540 Times Blvd. 6:00 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Melville & Hawthorne World Premiere

Thunderclap Productions presents the world premiere of Melville& Hawthorne, directed by Andrew Ruthven. The play chronicles the growing feelings between Herman Melville and Nathaniel Hawthorne, as Melville wrote Moby Dick. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. Through Saturday, August 10. Show times vary.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Grimm & Ghoulia’s Burlesque Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

The Rock’n’Roll Revue returns to celebrate a summer of cursed love with a burlesque tribute to Fleetwood Mac featuring Bailey Bunnie, Lady Annabelle, and Dev Developpé. Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main St. 8 p.m.

Friday, August 9

Dining with the Legends

Rich’s Houston hosts an evening of legendary performers including Dina Jacobs, Vancie Vega, Porsche Paris and Kara Dion. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Modern Nostalgia at Michael’s Outpost

Michael’s Outpost hosts Modern Nostalgia. Step back to the ’90s and hear music that makes you say, “Oh, I haven’t heard that song in forever!” This week’s special guest is K’hem Trailz. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Pearl Bar Presents Beso

After Hurricane Beryl knocked out last month’s party, Beso is back! Join DJ Von Kiss and Mnae at Pearl Bar for the spiciest party in town. 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Back to School with Pride

Tony’s Place hosts a free, family friendly back to school event offering resources, entertainment, food trucks, games and crafts. Scheduled entertainers include DJ Easton, Miss Gay Texas USofA at Large Alexis Nicole Whitney, Violet S’Arbleu, and Mr. Gay Houston at Large Hayden Anthony Crawford. 1429 Hawthorne St. 11 a.m.

Mahogany Project 7th Anniversary and Family Reunion

The Mahogany Project hosts its 7th anniversary family reunion at Tom Bass Park, featuring food, music, games, prizes, and a chance to learn more about our organization’s work. Pavilion 2, 3452 Fellows Rd. 1 p.m.

Lotería para Laura Fundraiser

TransWoman Liberation hosts a fun game of Lotería (Mexican Bingo) to raise funds for a transwoman who was involved in a car accident and is in need of help paying for medical bills. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 5 p.m.

Barcode Early Evening Drag Show

For those who prefer drag by day, Barcode presents an erarly evening drag show hosted by Tara Dion, with performances by Kara Dion and Justice Taylor. 817 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Beach Please Drag Bingo

First Christian Church Katy presents Beach Please Bingo benefitting Pride Galveston. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd. Katy. 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Fort Bend County Pride Festival 2024

Come celebrate as Fort Bend County Pride celebrates its inaugural Pride Festival. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 2 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

Ongoing:

Island ETC – Head over Heels

East-End Theatre Company presents Head over Heels, a new musical featuring songs by the Go-Go’s. Through August 17. 2317 Mechanic St, Galveston. Show times vary.

“Beach Bodies”

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston. 6 p.m.

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

At the Menil Drawing Institute: RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, September 7

5th Annual Barry White Birthday Party

Barry White was born in Galveston on September 12, 1944, and what better way to celebrate his birthday than an Island Party! Come on down to Galveston’s Lucky Lounge for food, tunes, cocktails, and fund raising events benefitting Access Coastal Care of Texas (ACCT). 904 Ave. M. 12 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14

Coextensive Presents Noise at 1810 Ojeman

Queer art collective Coextensive presents an all-queer noise/experimental show. Most of the lineup are people of color or are gender expansive or trans individuals. 1810 Ojeman St. 7 p.m.

Friday, August 16

Mister & Miss Pride Galveston Pageant

Pride Galveston presents the 2024 Mister and Miss Pride Galveston pageant at Island Time Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd. 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Pride Galveston Beach Bash

Grab your flag and towel and head down to Pride Galveston’s Beach Bash! Enjoy live DJs, snacks, and free goodies. Rain or shine! R.A. Apfel Beach Park, Galveston. 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 8

15th Annual Equality Brunch

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents the 15th annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel. 1600 West Loop South. 11 a.m.

Omar Apollo

Gay singer/songwriter Omar Apollo brings his God Said No tour to White Oak Music Hall. Check out our recent story about the Omar and his new album. 2915 N Main St. 6 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.