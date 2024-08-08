Photos

Houston Gaymers 15th Anniversary Party

July 27, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 8, 2024
The Houston Gaymers celebrated their 15th anniversary with an outdoor quinceañera party in the parking lot at Ripcord Houston. The event, with an array of vendors and live music, was an opportunity to learn more about some of the organizations partners: Montrose Grace Place, Houston’s New Faces of Pride, and The Montrose Center.

Houston Gaymers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity and community group that strives to bring together and provide a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and fellow video game enthusiasts through their online presence, community, and monthly meetups.

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com
