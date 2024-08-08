Houston Gaymers 15th Anniversary Party

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston Gaymers celebrated their 15th anniversary with an outdoor quinceañera party in the parking lot at Ripcord Houston. The event, with an array of vendors and live music, was an opportunity to learn more about some of the organizations partners: Montrose Grace Place, Houston’s New Faces of Pride, and The Montrose Center.

Houston Gaymers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity and community group that strives to bring together and provide a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and fellow video game enthusiasts through their online presence, community, and monthly meetups.